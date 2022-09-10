They reconcile? Karol G retweets photos with Anuel AA and confirms she hasn’t forgotten them

In the midst of controversy between Anuel AA and his wife Yailin most popular Since they are actually assumed to be separate, Carol J Once again it came to confuse all the followers of both celebrities, because is back a Mail The Pictures which he has with Puerto Rico on his Instagram account, where he confirms that he is still number He. She have forgottenon the table that there is indeed a possible reconciliation.

2 weeks ago Anuel AA On trend and not because of his music precisely, but because he was seen so far away Yailin most popular Being his current wife, because rumors of a possible separation spread after the rapper deleted her accounts on social media without saying a word, and then reopened them with the news that the girls were no longer there. Pictures What do you have with the singer?

Related news

Karol G posts pictures again with Anuel AA and is making a fuss on social networks

Much has been speculated about the two rappers, even possible infidelity on the part Anuel AA from the direction of Yailin most popular With tiktoker Shaarza Moriel after some leaked Pictures The singer is allegedly shown kissing her. However, these rumors vanished in a jiffy Carol J He decided Mail repeatedly The photos that he has with Puerto Rico, leave even more doubts.

Meanwhile, a fan Carol J He made a post where I attached a file Pictures Where the ex-couple appears with the caption: “He never deleted his posts with Anuel, I just archived them and removed them from the archive!!! BICHOTA NOOOOOOOOOOO”, to which the Colombian without even thinking about it responded with a strong response that left all users shocked.

“My queen … by deleting some photos from one of the social networks, one does not erase the story, nor what lived, that is why they have always been there and will remain there!” he asserted. Carol C.

These statements called into question all previous theories about the alleged estrangement between them Anuel AA s Yailin most popularsince this action from Bichota can be a reconciliation With the rappers, noting that they had a long-term relationship, which they always bragged about on social networks and which ended for no reason.