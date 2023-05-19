What we know about it

Kendall Jenner dances to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023 1:35

(CNN Spanish) – The break Bad Bunny said he would take from music was short-lived.

Not only did Bad Bunny appear at Coachella, as the lead artist and the first Latino to headline the music festival’s poster, but this Thursday he released his new single, “WHERE SHE GOES” (Where You Go, in Spanish).

And although the title is in English, all of the song’s lyrics are in Spanish.

The song was written by Bad Bunny and produced by Mag and his engineer, La Paciencia.

(The song) blends in perfectly jersey club with hidden elements Dembo to create an enchanting rhythm,” says a statement shared by RIMAS, his record label.

he jersey club is a style of electronic music that originated in New Jersey and takes elements of Baltimore electronic music and hip-hop beats, according to Music Magazine. the dimmer.

How Bad Bunny Created “Where She Goes”

And although it wasn’t in his plans to release new music this year, according to the Puerto Rican Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1This song deserves to see the light as soon as possible.

“I had this idea, I had this feeling, and I was like, ‘Damn, let’s do this,'” Bad Bunny told Lowe.

According to the singer, his producer, Mag, sent him the melody for the song about 8 or 9 months ago. “Since I heard it I liked it. But I didn’t write anything down, I just memorized it. I remembered it about two months ago… I looked it up and when I played it, it started singing spontaneously,” Bad Bunny explained to Louie.

He added in the same program that after this experience he went straight to the studio to record it and told his team: “I think I have a new anthem.”

According to Puerto Rico, the way he released this song – without expecting it – is his current vision of music: have fun and work when he feels inspired.

“This song came to my mind and I recorded it and I’m going to release it now, that’s how I want to go on, just enjoy it, just feel it. I can’t say I work because I enjoy it so much,” said Bad Bunny Louie.

Video details

The video was directed by STILLZ and produced by WeOwnTheCity. It was recorded in a desert area in California, USA. With motley images alternating with Bad Bunny driving, galloping horses, a tree and a night party.

The detailed plans of animals from roosters to scorpions are also amazing.

The video also features a special appearance by former soccer player Ronaldinho.

The video ends with two words: “No one knows” on a billboard. An answer to the question posed by the song’s title?

The song’s lyrics are frank, but they talk about an emotional encounter with a woman, and the question: Did this girl forget the rabbit?

You can find the lyrics of the song here.