May 19, 2023

Jennifer Lopez wishes she could protect her children from having famous parents

Lane Skeldon May 18, 2023

(CNN) – Jennifer Lopez takes pity on her 15-year-old twins for having to grow up with famous parents.

The artist was Max and Amy with her ex-husband, singer and actor Marc Anthony, recently Talk to “Audacity” about them during a panel discussion to promote the movie “The Mother” on Netflix.

In it, Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the son she left years ago. When asked on “Audacy” if there was anything she wished she could protect her children from, she replied, “Everything.”

“I think being the son of famous parents isn’t something that a lot of people can understand, and I’m sorry (to my kids) about that, because they didn’t choose to,” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez (centre), her son Maximilian David Muniz (left) and daughter Amy Maribel Muniz (right) arrive at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox and Dreamworks Animation’s Home at the Regency Village Theater on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The superstar singer and actress added that she is just beginning to have conversations with her teenage children about how other people treat them.

“When they walk into a room, people think that,” Lopez said. “They don’t see them for who they are and I think that must be very difficult for them, so I’d like to be able to protect them from that.”

Lopez also noted that while everyone is subject to bullying, “being judged by people you don’t even know in a way that I think is really hard for them to grow up and be themselves. They know there’s a lens on them and that’s hard”.

He said, “I did it to them.” “As mothers, we feel guilty for what we have done and given their lives.”

“The Mother” is available on Netflix.

