Why we no longer see Clarissa Molina in El Gordo y La Flaca | univision | Celebs from United States nnda nnlt | uses

since 2016, Clarissa Molina It made its way into one of Univision’s most emblematic shows, we’re referring to “El gordo y la flaca,” which will soon be on the air for 25 years. although Miss He was a regular face on television, his absence forcefully capturing the public’s attention a few days ago. what the subject is about? We will tell you in the following paragraphs.

It should be noted that after it became Winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina In the 2016 VIP edition, the Dominican was called upon to be part of a team Lily Estefan and Raul De Molina; And boy did he do it perfectly, impressing audiences already clamoring for his presence on the small screen.

When Clarissa Molina attends the 2016 Latin GRAMMY Awards honoring Marc Anthony at the MGM Grand on November 16, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/AFP)

Why don’t we see Clarissa Molina in “EL GORDO Y LA FLACA”?

Before answering this question, we must remember that These were very difficult days for the host, since then, on May 16, 2023, she announced the end of her engagement with Vicente Saavedra. ; The news, of course, surprised everyone, including his colleagues, because wedding plans were well advanced.

Yesterday Rowley, while we were in the middle of our trip, we received news from Clarissa that her relationship with her boyfriend of the past two years, Vicente Saavedra, is officially over.Lily narrated. To which Raoul added: “You know that surprised me too because Clary didn’t say anything about it at all.”.

after he spoke, Both wished the young woman well and thanked her for having the courage to open her heart to the public about this phase of his life. “I imagine she made the decision at a time when we don’t know what’s going on and she’s not here in the studio today.”precise.

Clarissa Molina arrives at the 8th Annual Latin American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 20, 2023 (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP)

So, did you leave because you are suffering from a breakup?

If you think this complicated moment made the Dominican want to take a few days off to relax and weigh things well, we tell you so. no; Since his absence from “El gordo y la flaca” for other reasons.

Lily Stephen specified that Clarissa Molina did not appear on the show due to another work commitment that led her to travel to her native countryas you will also benefit from being close to your loved ones.

He’s in the Dominican Republic, he spent the weekend with his mom, and today he’s going to meet his dad.Cuban explained, while informing that the young woman will return to the production the following week.

In short, despite this difficult moment in his love life, Clarissa Molina continued her projects And she knew how to get up to go forward, to show her big smile.

The young woman is focused on her projects (Photo: Clarissa Molina/Instagram)

What project are you developing in the Dominican Republic?

Through his Instagram account, Molina posted a series of photographs about the production of the new film he’ll be in, in which he will pay homage to Mara. “First day of filming as Mara. I love this character, I love this script and the colleagues I will be sharing the screen with”Written on May 17, 2023.

In the photos, we see her sporting a more sporty look: a long pink polo shirt and black slacks, and in another she wears a sleeveless polo shirt with black slacks and a black belt. All shots take place outdoors.

You know, a few weeks ago, Clarissa Molina has indicated that she wants to focus her career on the big screen. “Here in the States I’m making a series, a movie on an Anglo-Saxon level and that’s the North now, I’m going there!”He noted in an interview with Mezcalnet.

One of the photos from a photoshoot he took part in in the Dominican Republic (Photo: Clarissa Molina/Instagram)

Clarissa Molina Personal Data