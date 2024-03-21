Shakira admits she is better off “without a husband at home”

Shakira He is about to live one of the most important moments of his career, which is the launch of his new album titled Women don't cry anymore, on March 22, a creation that made his fans wait seven years for him. His last studio album, Goldenlaunched in 2017.

In an intimate interview with Apple musicThe singer expressed the difficulties she faced as an artist in balancing her motherhood and her creative process, and what her life was like as a married couple. Gerrard Piquelimited his career and noted that thanks to music he was able to experience catharsis.

“Sometimes it was like a love-hate relationship, because every time they had to take me to the studio to do my work, I felt like I was leaving my family unattended… There were times when I didn't really enjoy it. I felt guilty,” she explained. “I felt torn apart, but now I feel completely different.”

A new life as a single mother

From 2022 until now, the Colombian's life has taken a radical turn, as she ended a relationship that lasted more than a decade, moved from Spain to the United States and resumed her career more strongly than ever. Besides all this, Shakira did not neglect her children for a moment: Milan And Sasha.

“(Now) it's more challenging because I'm responsible for these two children, these two children who depend on me a lot and I'm a single mother, and I don't have a husband at home to help me with anything.” I expressed.

“It's good that I don't have a husband, I don't know why it made me feel so depressed.” Shakira

The singer admitted that it has become easier for her to work and stay inspired now that she is single: “It's kind of good not to have a husband, I don't know why I was feeling depressed… Now I feel like working.” I feel like writing songs, “I want to make music.”

Going through this process in front of her children was difficult, but the way Shakira dealt with her emotions helped her children learn how to release their feelings.

“Sometimes it's good to cry, sometimes it's good to face losses, what matters is learning how to express how we feel about those losses… They knew that my songs were part of the healing and catharsis process. They know that this is one of my ways To heal and express myself through my music and actually they do that sometimes too.

The 47-year-old shared that Milan wrote “two beautiful songs” during the breakup.

Love is still on the list

Despite the difficult separation process that she has experienced in recent years, which she spoke openly about through her songs and in her interviews, Shakira does not lose her faith in love, and she is clear in her desire to experience it again.

“I thought love was dead forever to me.” See also Chayanne's daughter posted a picture of her dad and fell in love with everyone Shakira

“I believe that friendship lasts longer than love, although I still think about trying love, and experiencing it fully, because I thought that love was dead forever for me and it would be one of my broken dreams, but I don't know if I will find it or not.” Again.” He expressed.

After arriving in Miami, the singer was romantically linked to many men such as Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton And Raw AlejandroHowever, so far the singer is maintaining her single status.



