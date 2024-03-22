March 22, 2024

Maribelli quits “Quarto Tierra” in “Celebrity House 4”

Lane Skeldon March 22, 2024 2 min read

Maria del Pilar Rivera Borrero, known as Maribelliwas announced tonight as an independent and separate competitor to “Cuarto Tierra” in “House of the Famous 4”.

The model and businesswoman expressed that she feels comfortable following what her heart feels and “playing the individual game” in the most famous palace on Latin television without belonging to the team composed of Lupillo Rivera, Ariadna Gutierrez, Clovis Nino, Rodrigo Rome and La Divasa. . Moreover, she emphasized that she had no conspiracy and did not consider herself at risk of sanctions.

“You can't live with thinking about strategies all the time. “I understand that the game is individual, and I understand that that's the best thing one can do, let yourself be guided by your instinct, and that your instinct doesn't let you down, and be able to be calmer with yourself because This match has been won.” “Individually, not collectively,” said the Bombis shopkeeper.

This news comes just hours after the artist also had an intense discussion with Miss Universe 2015 first runner-up (Ariadna) after the Puerto Rican suspected that her former teammates were coordinating a strategy behind her back.

“Don't come and act like a saint, because you're not a saint, and don't come and act like a fool, because you're not a fool either, and that's why you stuck to Lupelo, that's why Lupillo stuck to 'yours',” Hurricane Boricua told the Venezuelan model.

However, the former beauty queen claims that she was unaware of her new game dynamic and that her former teammates were trying to talk her down. But the Puerto Rican responded by telling her that she and her roommates had “become Mother Teresa of Calcutta.”

He added: “Those are their strategies, playing the Saints, throwing the stone, hiding the hand, planning, risking a teammate without telling them, but we are in a game, and this is the dirty way to play. I respect them, but I am fair.” “I play and go straight all the time,” he said.

