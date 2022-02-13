Christian Nodal: Who is Gareth Rosales, the second voice in all his concerts | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

Christian Nodal He established himself as one of the main voices of Mexico Today his success continues to grow steadily, so you cannot rely on your laurels or overly rely on your talent, teamwork can take you further.

Mexican singer friend Belindahe just knows that and takes a great production team with him in every activity he performs, especially when he has important tours or concerts in different locations, being one of the keys to his growth like the foam he’s been getting in recent years.

For example, like most singers of international standing, Nodal has a second voice that he blindly trusts to be his support during his concerts.

This is a 29-year-old man named Gareth Rosales He was born in Tebek, Nayarit. He is responsible for assisting the “Adiós amor” singer with his presentations in front of thousands of people.

Christian Nodal is one of the most prominent singers on the Mexican scene (Photo: YouTube)

How did you get started in the world of music?

Gareth Rosales He entered this art only at the age of four thanks to his father, who was also a musician. From then on he knew he wanted to devote himself to it for the rest of his life.

Since then, the young man has sung in many places like bars and restaurants and he also knows what it’s like on public transport trucks to present his art and ask for some coins to help him support his family.

How did the right hand of Christ become a nodal?

According to Rosales himself in a recent interview, it was Christian Nodal himself who sought him to help him sing in a presentation, it was at the funeral of the great-grandmother of the artist.

After that, it was Kristi NodalMutreb’s mother, who approached him to ask him if he had a passport and his availability to travel, he answered in the affirmative without thinking twice.

Since then, a working relationship between two artists has begun to rave thousands of fans on each show.

Gareth Rosales, with great talent, became the second voice at Christian Nodal concerts.

How does Gareth’s life look after joining a contract?

He now obviously has a slightly tighter schedule with various tours and shows, but when he has free time, he takes the opportunity to be with his family and come home to sing in the places where he grew up.

“I sing in restaurants and bars, so I don’t forget my friends and clients”pointed out.

Christian Nodal songs

