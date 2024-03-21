Richard Simmons reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

(CNN) — Richard Simmons shared his skin cancer diagnosis.

a personality fitness She wrote that she went to the doctor about a “strange-looking lump under my right eye” in a post dated Facebook This Tuesday.

He continued: “I had a tube of Neosporin that I put in the morning and evening, and it was still there.” “It's time to call my dermatologist.”

Simmons wrote that he began to feel nervous during the doctor's examination.

“He came back about 20 minutes later and said the C word. 'You have cancer,'” Simmons wrote. “I asked him what type of cancer it was and he said: basal cell carcinoma. I asked him to stop saying bad words to me, and he laughed.”

According to her post, Simmons later went to a specialist to remove cancerous cells from her face, but in the first attempt she was unable to remove them completely.

“After driving around town, I came back with sad news. They didn't quite come out,” he wrote. “It burned my face again. This time it was worse than before… it was deeper. This time I didn't cry, but I gritted my teeth.”

Simons said he was again asked to come back and ended his post with the words: “To be continued.” He did not clarify when he was diagnosed with the disease.

according to Cleveland ClinicBasal cell carcinoma is the most common type of cancer and is usually successfully treated by surgical removal.

The news comes after Simmons raised concerns about his health on Monday when he said on social media that he was “dying.” He later apologized and explained that his original post was intended to inspire “how we should embrace each day we have.”

The celebrity wrote: “I'm sorry that so many of us were upset by my message today. Even the press called me out.” fitness In a post on X. “I'm not dying.”

