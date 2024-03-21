March 21, 2024

Ben Affleck's new appearance has raised eyebrows on social networks

Lane Skeldon March 21, 2024
Ben Affleck has collaborated on his wife Jennifer Lopez's new album. Credit: Mezcalo

Ben Affleck has once again become the target of criticism, comments and rumors due to his appearance. However, on this occasion, it was not his “curious” and “funny” faces that he usually makes when in the company of his wife that were responsible for the new “attacks” towards the actor. In fact, it was its new look that caught the attention of a large number of users.

Thanks to his recent public appearance with Jennifer Lopez and her son Samuel, resulting from his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner, it has been confirmed that the Oscar winner has decided to leave behind one of the most distinctive elements of his personality. : his beard.

Because of the above, and contrary to what most people imagine, the actor was severely criticized by a large number of users who pointed out that Affleck looked more “old” and “careless” with this new look.

Ben Affleck's new look is dividing opinions

In addition to the first comments, other netizens did not fail to mention that the translator of “Argo” also looked “strange” in addition to “disheveled.” However, in contrast to the above, a large group of followers and fans of the director also mentioned that with this appearance he looks much younger, in addition to their comment that “the new look suits him perfectly.”

In addition to the diversity of comments, other users confirmed that for the first time, the cheerful American was seen next to his wife.

We must remember that since his return with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck's appearance has become the focus of a large number of discussions, comments and rumors. And thanks to the variety of photos in which the actor appears “suffering” or “suffering” every moment next to his wife due to his “curious” and even “funny” faces, no one can deny that the Oscar winner does not seem to be having the best time when he is caught in places. the public.

