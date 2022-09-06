Senator Traveri has received powers from the Professional Council of Economic Sciences

During the meeting they analyzed a bill under consideration in the Senate that would propose amendments to existing regulations.

Provincial Senator for San Lorenzo County, Armando Traveri, has received authorities from the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the County of Santa Fe – Chamber Two and the Association of Professionals in Economic Sciences of San Lorenzo and the District, who have analyzed a bill – under consideration in the Senate – proposing amendments on the current regulations.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Professional Council Carlos Omega and its members Silvia Zeballos and Marcelo Marchetti. He is also president of the Association of Professionals in Economic Sciences of San Lorenzo and the Region, Diego Depiante.

“Since the draft reform of Laws 6926 and 3397 has received an opinion from the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and General Legislation, so that we can address it in future regular sessions, professionals have been contacted to raise concerns about the textTraveri noted.

In the first place, they expressed their gratitude that the text issued by the commission included “The above proposals on the work and powers of the general inspection of legal entities in the province“.

However, specialists in economic sciences again raised “The concern relates to the original project’s choice to define unions and professional councils as private legal entities in the exercise of public functions“.

In this sense, they stated that “They deserved the correction of the nation’s Supreme Court of Justice, when resolving a problem concerning the College of Art of Healing in Santa Fe County, stating that they were common-law people because of the special powers they had obtained from the state through the laws of creation“.

So, they suggested itThis disadvantage can be overcome simply by retaining the name of the professional entities chosen by Law 11,089 in its Article 1 and referring to them as professional associations and councils without resorting to nomination in any debatable case that would certainly raise uncertainty and controversy.“.

After listening to the professionals’ suggestions, Senator Traveri considered that “Joint action and compromise will allow us to come up with a law that goes beyond this“.