September 7, 2022

Education and Health: Starting Thursday, Austral College is introducing the second season of "Open Science"

September 7, 2022

The ‘Open Science’ interview course is produced by the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Austral, where leading reviewers discuss key topics in science and health in the country. Starting Thursday, September 8 and every other Thursday, a new chapter will be accessible through YouTube and Spotify.

What kind of care does neonatal nursing provide? What are the latest findings in arterial hypertension? How is diabetes treated? What does a specialist cancer nurse do? What will infection prevention and control look like in the post-Covid-19 era? How can health systems be improved?

With the aim of delving into these and other topics, the University of Austral is presenting the second season of Open Science, a cycle of interviews with leaders of the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences (FCB) to discuss the current scientific situation that preoccupies health professionals in Argentina.

Hosted by Victor Ingracia, Science Journalist at Infobae and member of the Argentine Network for Science Journalism, each episode will be an opportunity to discuss new questions regarding the future of biomedical sciences.

A new chapter can be accessed every Thursday through YouTube and Spotify.

