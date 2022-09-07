September 7, 2022

Alert symptoms for a possible diagnosis of ulcerative colitis

Zera Pearson September 7, 2022 2 min read

Dr. Ahmed Morales emphasizes that no matter how few symptoms, the patient should go to the doctor.

Dr. Ahmed Morales is a gastroenterologist specializing in ulcerative colitis and a member of the editorial board of the Department of Medicine and Public Health. Image: Medicine and Public Health.

How Patient and specialist in gastroenterologyThe Dr. Ahmed Morales have indicated in meeting with medicine s Public Health That the first symptom Colitis Soreness can go unnoticed and for this reason, it is so important People with bleeding Or frequent diarrhea see a doctor.

Often the patient comes when the bleeding or diarrhea is severe, and they did not notice or simply did not pay attention before. Watch out for those previous episodes. The specialist highlighted that the important thing in this case is to be able to question the patient and perform rigorous testing.

He pointed out that there are differences in Diagnosis among pediatric patients As adults, it is important that parents know about this gastrointestinal condition so that they can refer their children to their pediatrician in time if necessary.

“In children, one of the most relevant symptoms is indicated delay in Psychosexual growth and developmentIn this sense, he stated that as a treating gastroenterologist, he had seen how some of his younger patients had fallen victim to bullying due to the ignorance of the people around them in their study centers.

“I always joke, but this is a multidisciplinary task force, you have to treat colitis in the brain, colitis in the heart, colitis in the soul,” he said, noting that the condition is chronic.

See also  Expert in genetic engineering key | Rosario at the National Academy of Sciences in the United States

Referring to treatments, he emphasized that thanks to advances, more serious conditions such as colon cancer could be avoided in patients; “Although it also reduces The effect of severe colitis The patient can live a normal life.”

Watch the full programme:

