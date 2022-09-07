WBC tackles sustainability, animal welfare and nutrition in its third day

On the third day of exhibitions, the World Congress of Pediatrics, taking place this week in Madrid, addressed nutrition, infectious and metabolic diseases, animal care, various aspects related to cattle fattening, the possibilities that provide diagnostic imaging and sustainability. Bovine production systems.

In the block space Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases The session was opened by Adlai Schuller, of Marshall Ridge Farms, who discussed energy balance and body condition as key factors for a healthy flock. Fernando Diaz-Royon, of the Center for Dairy Knowledge, followed him with his presentation on how to balance energy and protein supplies during lactation. Schuller took the floor to address transition management through protocols, giving it a systems-based approach, and Diaz-Royon spoke about nutrition management and its impact on dairy financing.

Regarding Infectious diseases, the expert from Neiker Bizkaia Science and Technology Park Joseba Garrido presented in his presentation a series of tools for diagnosing and controlling bovine tuberculosis, and later, María Guelbenzu (Animal Health Ireland) gave the presentation “What’s New in IBR. Epidemiology and Control at Farm Level “. After the break, Garrido returned to the podium to discuss the details of eliminating animal tuberculosis, while Guelbenzu focused his second speech on the current status of BVD in Europe.

Animal care and meat production

on me animal welfare, University of Guelph Professor Trevor de Vries gave two lectures: one on housing dairy calves and the other on animal care aspects of robotic milking. Next, Xavier Manteca, a professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​gave two presentations, both focused on the assessment and management of pain in cows and calves.

The fourth of the central topics of the day was treatment Taste, an issue addressed by Calvin Booker and Ryan Law of the Broiler Health Administration Services and the Denbia Agricultural Research Administration, respectively. The latter was responsible for showing the key considerations for producing antibiotic-free beef and also explaining the importance of meat quality assessment and supply chain data management to meet consumer expectations. For his part, Booker presented the conference “BRD in Feeding Broiler Production: Past, Present and Future”, and also presented another exhibition in which he focused on the use of technology in the health management of livestock in the feedlot field.

Diagnostic image and sustainable production systems

opened Trait related Diagnostic imaging Jill Collotton, of Bovine Services, spoke about the role of ultrasound in Reproductive Management 4.0 and was followed by Giovanni Ghonimi (Bovine Vet), who answered a question about whether Doppler in Field Reproduction Management is an effective resource. In the second part, Ghonimi focused on the use of ultrasound to improve reproductive management in dairy cows or beef, and after this intervention, Professor at the University of Montreal Sebastien Bacczynski concluded his talk on thoracic ultrasound.

The sixth substantive block of the day is devoted to sustainable production systems of cattle. In it, Judd Capper of a livestock sustainability consultancy discussed sustainability at work and sought answers to the question “How do we ‘order meat’ without ‘milking the environment’?” Next came the turn of Frank M. Mitlohner (Davis University), who talked about how to feed the world “without eating it.” Next, Capper came back to the fore to talk about the cows of the future, as well as the challenges and opportunities for sustainable livestock systems, and in a final speech, Mitlohner gave a presentation that focused on the relationship between livestock and climate change.

At the end of each block, and for the third day in a row, at the end of the morning, practical talks were held with fewer people, with keynote speakers from each Trait and author of the best oral communications for each topic. Thanks to the fact that it is a more dynamic format, the audience was able to participate in it more actively.

workshops and symposia

In the second part of the day, workshops and Company seminars. In the course sponsored by MSD on the advantages of intelligent monitoring solutions in veterinary medicine, for which they had Philip Hofschmidt, Alexei Castro, Juan Pedro Campillo, and Paul Westway. Similarly, an imaging workshop was held with Sebastian Buczynski, Giovanni Ghonimi and Gil Collotton, who focused on the external applications of ultrasound.

As a final touch to this day, in the “VIP Presentations” section, veterinary specialists Jacques Brett and Juan Lubroth enter.

Brett, who currently leads an international team of researchers analyzing the future of dairy production, addressed the factors that farms must take into account to ensure their profitability 50 years from now. Among these factors, he cited the impact of epigenetics on performance, the technology of tasks to be more efficient, the value of cooperative work between small farms and the importance of taking into account the fact that global warming will involve a change in relevant regions. The best agricultural land.

For his part, Lubroth, former Director of the Veterinary District at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), focused in his presentation on two main axes of his work in his career: the integration of One Health, and the broad concept that he emphasized must include many disciplines; and combating antimicrobial resistance. Among other aspects, he noted in his speech the value of communication and promotion, as well as the importance of health professionals adapting their role as society changes.