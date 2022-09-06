September 6, 2022

The provincial government appreciates the central government’s assistance to two million people for the new Science Museum of the University of Navarra

Zera Pearson September 6, 2022 2 min read

The Navarre Government has positively evaluated the €2 million support granted today by the Council of Ministers for the new headquarters of the Science Museum of the University of Navarra, which will be located on the campus of this Center in Pamplona / Iruna.

The aim of this project, which will also include the Institute for Biodiversity and the Environment (BIOMA), is twofold: on the one hand, to contribute to scientific publishing, and on the other hand, to be a meeting point between the academic world and society. In addition to awakening scientific calls from a young age, by programming educational activities.

The Government of Navarra, which has facilitated the dialogue between the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the University of Navarra, has also confirmed, in the words of the Minister of the University, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Juan Cruz Segudosa, that “this new museum will contribute to the training of students, the promotion of interdisciplinary and applied research, and the promotion of scientific publishing in Navarre.

Similarly, Minister Segudosa considered this initiative “in line with the general policies promoted by the Government of Navarre with regard to environmental transformation, the promotion of science and women’s access to these higher studies, and the commitment to the European Green Pact. .

The new building of the Science Museum of the University of Navarra, designed by Estelian architect Bache Mangado, has an area of ​​13,000 square metres. Of these, 3,600 will be used for teaching, 2,800 for research and 4,400 for the exhibition area. Works are expected to start over the next year and finish in 2025.

