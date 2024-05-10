Kylian Mbappe has officially announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain: his message and evidence of his future

Kylian Mbappe He officially announced that he would not renew his contract with him Paris Saint-Germain He will leave the club at the end of this season.

Elimination to Borussia Dortmund marked the end of the Mbappe era at Paris Saint-Germain. EFE/EPA/Yuan Valat

Three days after the new frustration that the French team was exposed to in the Champions League semi-finals, the French striker published a video clip announcing his departure from the French League champion, which was kept secret, as he told his teammates. .

The French star used his social networks to publish his recorded message, where he talked about what these seven years with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt mean, and despite that… While he has not yet confirmed where he will continue his career, he gave an idea:

“Hello everyone, I’m Killian. I want to talk to you. I always said I would when the time was right.” I wanted to announce to everyone that this is my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I am not renewing and will be finishing my adventure in a few weeks. I will play my last match at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

There are many emotions, I have had the opportunity and honor for many years to be part of the biggest club in France and one of the best in the world, which allowed me to get here and have my first experience in a club with a big team. A lot of pressure, growing as a player alongside some of the best in history, some great champions, meeting so many people, growing as a person, with the glory and the mistakes I made.

Firstly, I would like to thank all my teammates. And also to all the coaches: Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique, and the sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos, for always accompanying me. To all the club workers, those who no one sees, those who work in the shadows, the physiotherapists, the mayors, the performance team, the staff, the campus, everyone… all these amazing people who give everything for the club and deserve this recognition. Despite everything that may be going on outside, and even the media circus that sometimes surrounds the club, there are people who truly love the club and want to protect it and make it shine. This is great and I know that with all these people the club is in good hands.

difficult. It’s difficult and I never thought it would be so difficult to announce it, after leaving my country, France, the French League. The championship I’ve always known, but I think I need this, a new challenge after seven years. It’s difficult, and of course there are some people I want to thank above all, the fans. I know I’m not the most demonstrative player, and I haven’t always lived up to the love you all have shown me over these seven years, but I never wanted to cheat, I always wanted to be effective.

Paris Saint-Germain is a club that never leaves anyone indifferent. We can love it or hate it. I made up my mind to love him and I did that for seven years, with ups and downs, Of course, but at no point do I regret signing for this prestigious club. It is a club that I will remember for the rest of my life. I will tell everyone, all my life, that I had the opportunity to play here and that I will not be a player anymore, but I will continue to watch every match, of course, because it is a club that will always interest me. I will follow its developments closely.

I was me with my qualities and faults, but I tried to present the best version of myself during those seven years. But first I want to thank you because without you I wouldn’t have experienced half the feelings I did. For this reason alone, I am grateful for life. thank you all. I hope we finish this year with one last title. We will have happy times for the rest and I hope you will remain in my heart for the rest of my life. Ici c’est Paris. bye bye”.

His last match at the Parc des Princes Stadium will be on Sunday, May 12, against Toulouse, and then he will play two more matches in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, as a visitor, against Nice and Metz in the French League, of which he is already the champion, and This stage will conclude with the definition of the League Cup against Lyon on May 25 At the Decathlon Arena in Lille.

After arriving in mid-2017, coming from Monaco, with six French League titles, two League Cups, three French Cups and four French Super Cups, Mbappe puts an end to his cycle of successes, despite his inability to win the Champions League, and Although he did not confirm his next destination, he announced that he was outside his country in Madrid?…Maybe…