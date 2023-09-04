September 4, 2023

Ricardo Cadena is the new coach of the Mexico U-23 national team – FOX Sports

Cassandra Curtis September 4, 2023 2 min read

Ricardo Series His new coach has been officially announced Mexican national team category under 23. Duilio Davino welcomed him through a video posted by Tri’s account on social media.

The 53-year-old Mexican manager will take over the position left by Gerardo Espinosa a few days ago before his waning move to Puebla.

Riccardo Cadena is introduced as the DT of Mexico Sub 23

Duilio Davino welcomed Ricardo Series as a new coach Mexican sub selection 23 With all of his coaching staff. The Mexican head coach said he was very proud of his new position at Tri.

Grateful to have you as part of my coaching staff and to take up such a huge challenge towards the Under-23 class. It’s a source of pride, we feel totally committed, and we’re very excited about and wanting to work. Be immediately on the orders of our largest team and obviously it will always be a great honor to be a part of that team“.

As Ruben Rodriguez told FOX Sports

On August 31st Fox Sports Radio, Robin Rodriguez He updated the seat left vacant by Gerardo Espinosa in the under-23 class.

We are in a position to confirm that Richard seriesHis last work was directing Chivas when Michael Liano Leaving them at sea, he is about to officially become a technician in the… Under 23 years old“.

