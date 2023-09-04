September 4, 2023

Celebrity Rain to duel LAFC vs. Inter Miami

Cassandra Curtis September 4, 2023

Jose Antonio CortesSeptember 3, 2023 at 21:59 ETReading: 2 minutes.

Actors such as Leo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler and even Prince Henry from the UK gathered in the stands of the stadium

A large number of celebrities and even part of the British royal family gathered in the stands of the Bank of California stadium to watch the duel between them LAFC And Inter MiamiTeams in which forwards play in a row Carlos candle And Lionel Messi.

The list of celebrities consists of Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince of the United Kingdom, along with his wife Meghan Markle, as well as actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Edward Norton, Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson, Tom Holland, Jaime Camille and fellow LAFC owner Will Ferrell.

The Argentine superstar gathered stars from Hollywood and sports during his visit to Los AngelesEnvironmental Protection Agency

On the music scene, Cypress Hill’s Bobo is also in the field, along with Liam Gallagher, Selena Gomez, and Rage against the Machine members Tyga and Sol’s Rufus.

Also featured were athletes from other majors, such as Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), James Harden (76ers), LeBron James (Lakers), Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Los Angeles franchise owner Magic Johnson.

With 11 matches remaining before the end of the 2023 Major League Soccer, Inter Miami is in the penultimate step of the Eastern Division with 22 points, the result of six wins, four draws and fourteen losses, but the arrival of Lionel Messi to the team radically changed the results, as they did not lose in the matches. The ten that the Argentine scored with the Flemish.

For its part, Los Angeles is the third-best team in the Western region with 40 units, behind Seattle Sounders (41) and St. Louis City (47), and aims to reach the final series of the campaign.

