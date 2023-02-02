Olancho drowns poor Motagua and defeats him at Comayagua; The city of Tota is in crisis and a bleak future

2023-02-01

More: Honduran National League positions table is over: Motagua was defeated again, this time by Olancho FC at the Carlos Miranda de Comayagua stadium. 87′ yellow! Harold Fonseca, player of Olancho, reprimanded. 84 ‘ Motagua is encouraged. Juan Delgado enters the opponent’s area, but his shot is powerful, but deflected. 79′ yellow! Walter Martinez, the Motagua player, was reprimanded. 78′ yellow! Henry Gomez, player of Olancho FC, is booked. 77 ‘ Uyyy… Dangerous play by Olancho FC through Agustín Auzmendi. He wanted to pump it up but didn’t connect the round in a good way. 72 ‘ Change in Olancho FC:

Income: Jose Tobias

Outside: Reinieri Mayorquín 69 ‘ Change in Olancho FC:

Entered: Ovid Lance

Outside: Eric Andino 68′ yellow! Marcelo Pereira, a Motagua player, was booked for a foul. 64 ‘ Change in Motagua:

Income: Walter Martinez

Outside: Ivan Lopez 64 ‘ Change in Motagua:

Income: Christopher Melendez

Outside: Marcelo Santos 63′ Olancho has a lot more clarity than Motagua, who seems asleep on the pitch. 55 ‘ Change in Motagua:

Income: Roberto Moreira

Outside: Lucas Campana 55 ‘ Change in Motagua:

Income: Juan Carlos Obregon

Outside: Edwin Maldonado

46′ GOOOOOLLLL from OLANCHO! Cristian Calix receives from Altamirano and before his defense fails, he scores the first goal of the match. Olancho defeats Motagua. The complementary stage begins: Motagua and Olancho FC draw in Comayagua.

Yawn.. the end of the first half! Motagua and Olancho are tied for zero. The Blues had a goal in shoes from Chino Lopez. Bad game in Comayagua. See also Cuba stopped an elite league congressman, without a uniform - SwingCompleto 45 + 1′ A shot by Chino Lopez after dribbling in the area, but it was in the hands of Fonseca. Motagua were encouraged in the latter part of the first half. 41 ‘ Very flawed shot by Juan Delgado, very bad shot by Motagua midfielder.

38 ‘ Oops… a powerful shot by Eric Andino sends Rogier into the air at Comayagua. Corner kick. 38 ‘ Jonathan Nunez takes down Marco but runs into the humanity of Olancho’s defender. 36′ yellow! Marcelo Santos, a Motagua player, is booked for a foul. 27 ‘ Party gets boring in Comayagua. Not good football. 23 ‘ Good flood from Lucas Campana, leading the middle but Carlos Mejia didn’t move his head well and missed the clearest in the game. 22 ‘ Change in Olancho FC:

Income: Alan Carcamo

Outside: Nelson Munoz Twenty one’ Change in Motagua:

Income: Jonathan Nunez

Outside: Hector Castellanos

Eleven’ We continue without clear goals in Carlos Miranda. Motagua is the one who catches the ball but without depth. 5 ‘ Motagua is the one who tries the most but cannot clearly access the terrain of Olancho. I started! Motagua and Olancho are already playing on the fourth date in Carlos Miranda de Comayagua. The teams conduct pre-competition training at Carlos Miranda Stadium.

Olancho squad: Harold Fonseca, Oscar Almendarez, Santiago Molina, Nelson Muñoz, Omar Elvir; Reinier Mallorquin, Henry Gomez, Christian Callix, Christian Altamirano; Eric Andino and Agustin Osmendi.

Motagua lineup: Jonathan Roger Wesley Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Santos; Hector Castellanos, Edwin Maldonado, Juan Delgado, Carlos Mejia; Ivan Lopez and Lucas Campana. See also Chile does not give up its dream of playing in the World Cup: FIFA summons Byron Castillo, Ecuador and Peru to testify | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports Motagua arrived at Comayagüense Stadium around 5:20 a.m., as it was the home run before the Nacional closed.