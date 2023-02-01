February 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Broncos have agreed with the Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach, according to sources

Cassandra Curtis February 1, 2023 2 min read

Denver reached an agreement to compensate New Orleans for the coach’s services

the New Orleans Saints s Denver Broncos Reach a compensation agreement in return Coach Super Bowl winner, Sean Paytonsources told Adam Schefter ESPN.

the saints You will receive a first round draft from Bronco 2023 (No. 30 overall) and the 2024 second round vs Payton And the third round session for the year 2024 from saintssources said.

This paves the way for Payton firm with Bronco to become next Coach franchise.

the Bronco They sent their first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in last year’s trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but he then got a first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in the trade that sent Bradley Chubb to South Florida last season. That pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, who sent the pick to Miami in a trade that allowed them to take Trey Lance in the 2021 draft.

You can enjoy the best of the NFL with Star+, subscribe here!

When you agree to a contract, Payton He will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired during his first season as Coach affiliate Bronco.

Denver He also had an interest in Coach University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, among others. Ryan was hired on Tuesday as a freshman Coach From Houston Texans, sources tell Shifter.

Payton Drove saints from 2006 to 2021 and went 152-89 and led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title after the 2009 season.

With Drew Brees as the quarterback, Payton there was New Orleans One of the NFL’s most productive offenses, with 12 finishes in the NFL Top 10, he was #1 in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

See also  Mickey Garcia surprised, and lost to Spaniard Sandor Martin by majority decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The powerful statement from Joana Sanz, wife of Dani Alves, about the alleged separation rumors

February 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Ecuador stumbled against Brazil in the South American Sub-Championship | football | sports

February 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Repechage has been left out and is considering turning Liga MX into a long-running tournament

January 31, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Date and time of sighting of the green comet in February 2023 | uses

February 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Ambitious or Possible? A company plans to bring back species that went extinct hundreds of thousands of years ago

February 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Opening the door for registration to fill positions in the Faculty of Administrative Sciences – the association

February 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Broncos have agreed with the Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach, according to sources

February 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis