The Broncos have agreed with the Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach, according to sources

Denver reached an agreement to compensate New Orleans for the coach’s services

the New Orleans Saints s Denver Broncos Reach a compensation agreement in return Coach Super Bowl winner, Sean Paytonsources told Adam Schefter ESPN.

the saints You will receive a first round draft from Bronco 2023 (No. 30 overall) and the 2024 second round vs Payton And the third round session for the year 2024 from saintssources said.

This paves the way for Payton firm with Bronco to become next Coach franchise.

the Bronco They sent their first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in last year’s trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but he then got a first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in the trade that sent Bradley Chubb to South Florida last season. That pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, who sent the pick to Miami in a trade that allowed them to take Trey Lance in the 2021 draft.

You can enjoy the best of the NFL with Star+, subscribe here!

Sean Payton is poised to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Getty Images

When you agree to a contract, Payton He will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired during his first season as Coach affiliate Bronco.

Denver He also had an interest in Coach University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, among others. Ryan was hired on Tuesday as a freshman Coach From Houston Texans, sources tell Shifter.

Payton Drove saints from 2006 to 2021 and went 152-89 and led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title after the 2009 season.

With Drew Brees as the quarterback, Payton there was New Orleans One of the NFL’s most productive offenses, with 12 finishes in the NFL Top 10, he was #1 in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.