Mbappe expresses his sadness after the departure of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas Has officially left the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican goalkeeper is out looking for minutes and hopes to establish himself as a regular starter with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, a club he will remain on loan with no option to buy for the rest of the season.

The World Cup goalkeeper with the Costa Rica soccer team used his social networks to say goodbye to the Parisian side (for now) to the French League.“mercy paris”Tico wrote on his official Instagram account, which prompted numerous responses from colleagues and fans.

Kylian Mbappe He couldn’t hide his sadness at saying goodbye to Keylor and commented on the Central American goalkeeper’s post with a sad emoji and a red heart.. Remember, they both had an important friendship at PSG, but football has separated their paths for the time being.

When is the next Nottingham Forest game?

After being eliminated on Wednesday from the UEFA Cup at the hands of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest will have to change the slide and focus on the English Premier League, as it will receive Leeds United this Sunday at City Stadium.