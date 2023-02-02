February 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mbappe expresses his sadness after the departure of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

Cassandra Curtis February 2, 2023 1 min read

Keylor Navas Has officially left the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican goalkeeper is out looking for minutes and hopes to establish himself as a regular starter with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, a club he will remain on loan with no option to buy for the rest of the season.

The World Cup goalkeeper with the Costa Rica soccer team used his social networks to say goodbye to the Parisian side (for now) to the French League.“mercy paris”Tico wrote on his official Instagram account, which prompted numerous responses from colleagues and fans.

Kylian Mbappe He couldn’t hide his sadness at saying goodbye to Keylor and commented on the Central American goalkeeper’s post with a sad emoji and a red heart.. Remember, they both had an important friendship at PSG, but football has separated their paths for the time being.

Zoom in

You may be interested in: Meet Keylor Navas competition at Nottingham Forest.

When is the next Nottingham Forest game?

After being eliminated on Wednesday from the UEFA Cup at the hands of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest will have to change the slide and focus on the English Premier League, as it will receive Leeds United this Sunday at City Stadium.

See also  Monterrey vs Atlas (0-0): Summary | Rayados couldn't catch Zoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Olancho drowns poor Motagua and defeats him at Comayagua; The city of Tota is in crisis and a bleak future

February 2, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Broncos have agreed with the Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach, according to sources

February 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The powerful statement from Joana Sanz, wife of Dani Alves, about the alleged separation rumors

February 1, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Who can apply for an ESTA to enter the United States?

February 2, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Andrés Barbosa Alcon, A Lives Dedicated to the Study and Conservation of Birds | Sciences

February 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Mbappe expresses his sadness after the departure of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

February 2, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

A radioactive capsule missing in Australia appears on a remote road

February 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward