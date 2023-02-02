Why will Honduras play a friendly against El Salvador and not against a South American team as announced?

2023-02-02
Honduras begins 2023 with an unexpected setback in preparation for FIFA’s first date of the year in the League of Nations.
Although Bicolor committed to charge El Salvador on Thursday for a friendly match in March, plans were different.
How will the six CONCACAF teams qualify for the 2024 Copa America?
Fenafuth announced the week before that, prior to the decisive match against Canada (March 28) for a place in the Final Four of the Nations League, that they had agreed to an exhibition duel of good shooting against a South American team.
The team in question was Peru, a team that was left out of the World Cup in Qatar in the intercontinental qualifiers, and one of the teams enjoying a good moment in CONMEBOL football.
What happened is that La Franja had the chance to get a better start against the four-time world champions, mighty Germany, so they preferred to change their duel against Honduras, the last seed in the last CONCACAF qualifier.
Finafoth talks about the possibility of Honduras playing the Copa America
Therefore, Honduras will face El Salvador next Wednesday, March 22 in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States, pending confirmation of the venue.
For the duel against El Salvador and Canada, Diego Vazquez will be able to select all the armies players in these two matches since it is a FIFA date, in addition. It should be remembered that the selection will have two mini bikes with local players. These will be on February 6th and 8th in Siguatepeque and from the 20th to the 22nd in Tegucigalpa.
The venue for the match against the Canadians will be Toronto, BMO Stadium. Bicolor will leave the United States for Canada between March 25th or 26th, after a friendly match in Los Angeles.
