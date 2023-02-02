Why will Honduras play a friendly against El Salvador and not against a South American team as announced?

2023-02-02

Honduras begins 2023 with an unexpected setback in preparation for FIFA’s first date of the year in the League of Nations.

Although Bicolor committed to charge El Salvador on Thursday for a friendly match in March, plans were different.

How will the six CONCACAF teams qualify for the 2024 Copa America?

Fenafuth announced the week before that, prior to the decisive match against Canada (March 28) for a place in the Final Four of the Nations League, that they had agreed to an exhibition duel of good shooting against a South American team.

The team in question was Peru, a team that was left out of the World Cup in Qatar in the intercontinental qualifiers, and one of the teams enjoying a good moment in CONMEBOL football.