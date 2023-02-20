Financial support for the Glazers to stay at Manchester United

A group of American investors could be a way for Glazers to maintain control of the company Manchester United. According to ESPN, New York-based investment fund Elliott Management has offered to provide financial support so that the club’s current owners will remain in power.

despite of Fans of the establishment that plays at Old TraffordThey want the American owners out, and the truth is, Elliott Management’s interest could see the Glazers retain control of the club.

After announcing last November that they had joined the Raine Group, the US bank that oversaw the £2.5 billion sale of Chelsea last May, to look for “Strategic Alternatives” for United’s OperationThe Glazers received at least two offers from competing bidders. To buy 20 times English heroes.

You may be interested: Rashford goes to score Rooney and Cristiano

Elliott, who has assets of $55 billion, financed the former owner of AC MilanLi Yonghong, before selling the Italian club to Redbird in 2022, is considered one of the world’s largest activist investment funds with a reputation for aggressive asset management tactics.

potential buyers

However, there are others who have already raised their hand to buy Manchester United. Among those who stand out British businessman Jim Ratcliffe, founder of the chemical company INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, president of Qatar Islamic Bank.

despite of Both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim announced their intention to become majority owners As United’s exclusive, ESPN reported earlier this month that Joel and Avram Glazer were also interested in attracting outside investment to help fund Old Trafford’s modernization and construction of a new training ground.