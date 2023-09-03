September 3, 2023

Preview, anytime and how to watch live on TV and the Internet

September 3, 2023

(CNN in Spanish) — The last match before joining the Argentine national team for the qualifiers. This is how Argentine fans can anticipate the match that Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Inter Miami will play on Sunday.

And for the Florida fans, it’s an opportunity to keep adding points and deducting units as their eyes set on making it to the playoffs. For the fans in Los Angeles who go to the stadium, there will be the possibility of seeing Lionel Messi live as a key player.

After a tie with Nashville at home, Miami travels to Los Angeles and takes on LA, the team that is second in the Western Conference with 40 points. Gerardo Martino’s team has not yet known defeat since Messi’s arrival, and with ten matches remaining before the end of the season, he still dreams of deducting the ten points that separate him from Chicago Fire and entering the playoffs.

I dream that a lot is about Messi and the new additions. Since the arrival of the Argentine, Miami has not lost any match (six wins and four draws), won its first League Cup title in its history and reached the final of the US Open Cup, where it will face Houston Dynamo.

Messi contributed to nine matches with ten goals and three assists, allowing the South Florida team to dream of aspiring to it all.

Competitor: Los Angeles Soccer Club

The team, led by Stephen Cherundolo, is coming back from a 2-1 loss as a visitor to Charlotte, but they’ve won their last two games at home and playing at home is one of their strengths.

See also  imposition or technical decision? The real reason why Victor Guzman started for Chivas against Toluca on the 3rd of the Clausura 2023

Of the thirteen matches they played at BMO Stadium, they won eight, drew two and lost three. With 40 points, they are second in the Western Conference, seven points behind St. Louis and at the moment with a guaranteed place in the playoffs.

His two internationals are Mexican Carlos Villa, who has scored nine goals and seven assists this season, and Italian Giorgio Chiellini. But their standout player this year is Gabonese Denis Bonaga, who has scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists so far in this MLS regular season. Across all competitions, he has been directly involved in 36 goals, 25 conversions and 11 assists, more than any other player in the league.

When and where to see Los Angeles FC – Inter Miami

Competition: multilateral

stadium: BMO Stadium

capacity: 22,000

city: Angels

Schedule:

9:00 pm Ecuador – Peru – Colombia

10:00 pm Miami – Bolivia – Paraguay – Venezuela

11.00 pm Argentina – Brazil – Uruguay – Chile

4.00 am Spain

television: Apple TV on MLS Pass

