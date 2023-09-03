The Braves repeat the potion to the Dodgers in Los Angeles with another Acuña Jr. HR official.

LOS ANGELES — Ronald Acuna Jr. bounced back for the third night in a row at Dodger Stadium and Orlando Arcia added a 10th-inning triple hit as the hot-blooded Atlanta Braves won 4-2 Saturday night.
Bryce Elder pitched six effective innings as the Braves (90-45) won their sixth series. They are the first major league team to reach 90 wins this season.
Atlanta will seek a sweep on Sunday in a four-game series between the two best teams in the National League.
Acuna, who married just north of Los Angeles just hours before Thursday’s game, once again outlasted Dodgers star Mookie Betts in a matchup between two of the National League’s Most Valuable Player candidates.
With one out on third, Acuña hit a 454-foot home run to center field. The ball flew off his bat at 121.2 miles per hour.
It was the 32nd home run of the year and the third of the series for the Venezuelan, and he is the first player in history to hit 30 home runs and 60 steals in the same season.
The victory was for Michael Tonkin (6-2) and the Cuban tackle, Raizel Iglesias (28).
The defeat went to Alex Vicia (0-5).
For the Braves, the Venezuelans are Acuña 5-1 with one run scored and one produce, Arcia 4-1 with one run scored and three RBIs. Dominican Marcel Ozuna 3-0. Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario 3-0.
And for the Dodgers, Dominican David Peralta 3-2, Miguel Rojas 3-1. Dominican Amed Rosario 1-0.
