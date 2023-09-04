The New York Mets waived six players

The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season was unusual for those organizations that aspired to fight for the top spots and failed miserably, as with the New York Mets.

A team that before the start of the season was among the favorites for a ticket to the post-season and even a place in the World Championship, when the names of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were announced, but the reality is very different.advertisements

The best pitchers in the rotation left the team near the trade deadline as the season lost its way.

To this day, the New York Mets hold a losing record of 63-74 for a winning percentage of 0.460.

Six New York Mets players out

Likewise, this situation seems to go a little further because in the minor leagues of “The Big Apple” there has also been a significant cut-off after several players making up the various affiliates were fired.

In total, there are six players who will not play for the Mets, including: Jose Sequeira (LD) and Juan Feliz (LZ) from DSL Mets Blue, the Rookie affiliate.

Claudio Scotti (RF) and Eduardo Salazar (OF) of the St. Lucie Mets, Class A; Manuel Alvarez (RHP) Benhampton Rumble Ponies, Double-A; Daryl Gomez (1B), Syracuse Mets, Triple A.

You may be interested: Exceptional Rhythm: Shohei Ohtani reached his second MLB Grand Final

The New York Mets are already working with their goals in 2024 and that is why it is necessary to lay off those players who will not be considered.

On the other hand, there is another reality for the future such as the case of Ronnie Mauricio, who climbed into the first team in the past days and immediately made his mark on his debut (Read the note here).

Another case is that of receiver Francisco Alvarez, who at that time made his MLB debut replacing Omar Narváez and Tomás Nido due to injury, and today earned a place in the starting lineup due to his good performance.