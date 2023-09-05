Young pushed the Red Sox to victory over the Rays

TAMPA BAY — Treston Casas homered and drove in four runs, Brian Bellew leads the team to its 11th win, and the Boston Red Sox snapped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field with a 7-3 Monday win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston’s line at the Dome began April 23, 2022.
Willier Abreu doubled to lead in the sixth before Justin Turner was walked to one out and ended the day in favor of Aaron Cefaly. Chris Devinsky (3-4) came on and gave up Casas’ three-run shot that put the Red Sox up 4-3.
Casas added a leadoff single and Masataka Yoshida scored on a two run off of Andrew Kittredge in the eighth to make it 7-3. Casas has three home runs and 11 RBIs in 11 straight games.
Bellos (11-8) allowed three runs, all in the first inning, as well as five hits in six innings pitched.
Civale, acquired from Cleveland on July 31, allowed three runs, two hits, and three walks while striking a career-high 12 batters in 98 pitches.
For the Red Sox, Venezuelan Willier Abreu won 5-1. Dominican Rafael Devers 3-0 with two runs scored. Mexican Luis Urillas 4-0.
In favor of the Rays, Cuban Randy Arrozarena won, 3-0. Colombian Harold Ramirez 4-1 push. Mexican Jonathan Aranda 3-0. Dominican Vidal Brogan 3-1. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt 3-0.
