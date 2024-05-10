Petro asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Israel due to the attack on Gaza

president Gustavo Petro suggested that the International Criminal Court issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.
“Netanyahu will not stop the genocide. “Which means the issuance of an international arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.” The president wrote on the social network
Read here: Petro announces Colombia’s severing of diplomatic relations with Israel
Petro is one of the most prominent critics of Netanyahu in the world. On May 1, it severed diplomatic relations with Israel, following the example of Bolivia and Belize. In addition, it stopped purchasing weapons manufactured in that country.
The leftist president has been a friend of the Palestinian cause since his childhood. Netanyahu often calls it “genocide” Because of the way he is managing the conflict that broke out on October 7, 2023, when commandos belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement killed 1,170 people in Israel, according to a count conducted by Agence France-Presse based on official statistics.
last week, Israeli officials told the New York Times that they expect arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court to be issued against members of the governmentThis likely includes Netanyahu.
Read also: Palestinians get huge but non-binding vote at UN to join as a state
he Israeli Prime Minister Appreciate it The goal of any potential arrest warrants “would be to threaten Israel’s leaders and soldiers, Essentially to paralyze that country’s ability to defend itself.
According to the New York Times, The International Criminal Court is also seeking to indict Hamas leadersAlthough an official arrest warrant has not been issued yet.
when Colombia severed its relations with IsraelWhile the Islamic Group celebrated “victory.” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Petro of “supporting” these “murderers and rapists.”
