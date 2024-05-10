Petro asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Israel due to the attack on Gaza

president Gustavo Petro suggested that the International Criminal Court issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu will not stop the genocide. “Which means the issuance of an international arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.” The president wrote on the social network

Read here: Petro announces Colombia’s severing of diplomatic relations with Israel

Petro is one of the most prominent critics of Netanyahu in the world. On May 1, it severed diplomatic relations with Israel, following the example of Bolivia and Belize. In addition, it stopped purchasing weapons manufactured in that country.