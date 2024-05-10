May 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Petro asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Israel due to the attack on Gaza

Petro asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Israel due to the attack on Gaza

Phyllis Ward May 10, 2024 2 min read

president Gustavo Petro suggested that the International Criminal Court issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu will not stop the genocide. “Which means the issuance of an international arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.” The president wrote on the social network

Read here: Petro announces Colombia’s severing of diplomatic relations with Israel

Petro is one of the most prominent critics of Netanyahu in the world. On May 1, it severed diplomatic relations with Israel, following the example of Bolivia and Belize. In addition, it stopped purchasing weapons manufactured in that country.

The leftist president has been a friend of the Palestinian cause since his childhood. Netanyahu often calls it “genocide” Because of the way he is managing the conflict that broke out on October 7, 2023, when commandos belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement killed 1,170 people in Israel, according to a count conducted by Agence France-Presse based on official statistics.

last week, Israeli officials told the New York Times that they expect arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court to be issued against members of the governmentThis likely includes Netanyahu.

Read also: Palestinians get huge but non-binding vote at UN to join as a state

he Israeli Prime Minister Appreciate it The goal of any potential arrest warrants “would be to threaten Israel’s leaders and soldiers, Essentially to paralyze that country’s ability to defend itself.

According to the New York Times, The International Criminal Court is also seeking to indict Hamas leadersAlthough an official arrest warrant has not been issued yet.

See also  Weather Alert: The further into the afternoon, the more rain will fall

when Colombia severed its relations with IsraelWhile the Islamic Group celebrated “victory.” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Petro of “supporting” these “murderers and rapists.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How to recover Saime password and username?

May 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Nicaragua repeals the law of the Interoceanic Canal, which was never built – DW – 09/05/2024

May 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how Maria Corina Machado gets around in Valera

May 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Kylian Mbappe has officially announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain: his message and evidence of his future

May 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Apple apologizes for its controversial iPad Pro ad

May 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Petro asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Israel due to the attack on Gaza

May 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A new Cybertruck owner learns the hard way that coolant leaks are not covered under warranty

May 10, 2024 Zera Pearson