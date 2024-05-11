Amlo arrived for “personal ambition”

Mexico City.- Morena’s presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, slipped during her speech at a rally in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

Sheinbaum expressed that Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to the presidency because of “personal ambition,” which he later had to correct.

He added: “Our battle, because we have been fighting for years, is that we will not reach the presidency, as President Andres Manuel did out of personal ambition.”

“We are bringing justice, we are bringing well-being to the people of Mexico, and that is why we will support the state of Baja California Sur, so that there are no such deep inequalities.”

At the end of her talk, as the morning hours of Mother’s Day were already ticking, Sheinbaum was warned of the error and explained:

He said, “They correct me here because in case there is any confusion. Of course I said that we did not come out of personal ambition, but that we were able to transform our country.”

“If there is one thing that is understood differently, this is of course not the case. President López Obrador has transformed our country and we will also transform our nation.”

After what happened, Morena’s YouTube account deleted the broadcast of the march in Los Cabos.