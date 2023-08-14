Selected projects were submitted from 15 counties from the PICTO Gender Call

The event took place on Friday at the Science-Technological Pole of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and featured speeches by Marji, Project Reviewer and Undersecretary for Equality Policies in the Nation’s Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, Lucia Serme. Obon. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmos; Science and Technology Research Fund Director Marisa Sensabella; and R+D+i Agency President Fernando Pierano. In addition, the attendees worked in groups divided by thematic areas and were presented with the investigations to be conducted.

In turn, Sirmi Obon noted: All of these investigations feed us into the state. Specifically, the themes of health, education and employment are linked to the agenda that lies ahead.. At the same time, consider: “These projects began by focusing on the scientific production needed to work on public policy and so that all of this diagnostics could be used to transform reality.”.

In this context, he stated “Although a lot of policies were produced on the basis of scientific production, we must redouble our efforts to cross agendas in pursuit of a social and economic policy anchored in the country’s development project, which is what we work for every day.”.

In his speech, Minister Wilmos congratulated the work of the R + D + i agency and thanked those present for their participation. In this regard, he stressed the importance of “To be able to close the communication cycle, project selection, financing and outcomes”. “I want to defend the PICTO mechanism which means that the state can fund projects related to issues it deems strategic, such as gender research, which has been a major concern of the national government since it came to power. The best thing that could happen for us with this initiative is that we had projects To finance it more than we originally expected. Today’s meeting expresses something fundamental about evaluating projects and knowing how to transfer knowledge into the formulation of public policies, as well as the need to propose a second phase both for new projects and for the deepening of these same projects. We have to change the social conscience – not just the legislation that A lot of progress has been made and is still being made – to make equality part of the legacy of the social behaviors of our society.”confirmed.

For his part, Pierano noted: “This promotion goes beyond the granting of subsidies, it is a promotion that also facilitates the formulation of the entire gender agenda, where scientific research is put at the service of public policies. It allowed us to have a constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Diversity. But also with the Ministry of Economy; with the Ministry of Health; With the Ministry of Education; with the Ministry of Environment and; of course with the Ministry of Science.”. In addition, he highlighted the importance of creating scientific evidence: “When there is discomfort in talking about certain things, you have to move forward with science, systemic knowledge and power to build in society. From the R+D+i agency, we encourage having data as well to get an aggregate picture and combine quality and quantity as an input to managing public policies.” “.

The following works were presented under the theme “Science, Education and Other Forms of Knowledge Production”:

Nuria Yabkovsky presented: “The university, the academic and genre proposition from the perspectives of teachers and students. An exploratory and comparative study among universities (UNGS, United Nations, UNRC).

Vanessa Vázquez-Laba presented: “Feminists, Arts, Sciences, and Ecologists: Critical Epistemological Alternatives for Intervention in Curriculum Networks in the Argentine University System.”

Elisabeth Beatrice Ormart presented: “Diversity at the elementary level. A qualitative research on kindergartens in the Metropolitan, Pampas and Koyana regions.

Christina Cockle and Daniela Zavigniani present the project “Diagnosing Gender Inequality and its Intersection in Neotropical Ornithology and Proposals for Action to Reverse It”.

Valeria Sardi presented: “Implementing ESI and Mainstreaming a Gender Perspective in Teacher Training in the Humanities and Social Sciences”.

In the “Work” hub, the offerings were as follows:

Lucrecia Gil Villanueva submitted: “Rural Women’s Work. A Proposal for Measuring Care Work in Rural Areas of NOA, Cuyo, and Centro.”

Maria Florencia Trentini presented: “Gender and Development: Survey and Analysis of Innovations and Technologies to Solve Social and Environmental Problems in Argentina from a Gender Perspective”.

Andrea Andújar presented: “Gender, Labor, and Trade Union Organization in Mar del Plata, Cabaña, and Córdoba: A Contribution to the Struggle for Rights in Argentina Recently.”

Romina Denis Cutuli presented: “The hierarchy of paid care in Argentina. Transitions, continuities, and proposals in the pandemic and post-pandemic.”

Hernán Manzel presented: “National Survey of Living Conditions of Sexual and Gender Diversity.”

Nora Gorin presented: “Methodology and Analysis of Public Gender Policies in Strategic Sectors. Tools for Closing Employment Gaps.”

In the “Health and Sexuality” axis, the following works were presented:

Valeria Alonso presented: “The Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Community Strategies and the Right to Health from a Multifaceted Perspective.”

Amanda Gotti presented: “Mental health, sexuality and care, in health workers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Laura Antonetti presented: “Gender Perspectives in Post-COVID-19 Syndrome: A Qualitative-Quantitative Study in Health Workers”.

Patricia Schwartz presented: “Sexual rights and access to health services. A comparative study in high-risk areas of the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, Mendoza and Santa Fe, in a pandemic and post-pandemic situation.

Alejandra Dellaxa presented: “Towards Designing Inclusive and Inclusive Health Public Policies: A Survey of Social and Health Indicators for Bisexuals and Transgender People in Argentina.”

about the call

The R+D+i agency has set aside approximately 74 million pesos to fund research proposals of up to 5 million pesos each. Each project consists of specially formed advocacy networks of three to six science and technology research groups from different institutions. 16 proposals were selected from about 40 projects submitted with contract in 15 provinces of Argentina.

Also representing MMGyD is Director of Promoting Inclusive Gender and Gender Diversity Policies, Riccardo Vallarino; and Director for the Protection of the Rights of Sexual and Gender Diversity, Maguy Fernandez Valdez. Additionally, Candela Cabrera, Director of Gender and Diversity at the country’s Ministry of Health; Sabrina Palania, Regional Director for Gender Equity in Health, Buenos Aires Provincial Department of Health; Marisa Mattia, from the team of the National Directorate of Sexual and Reproductive Health at the country’s Ministry of Health; Maria Celeste Adamoli, Director of Education for Human Rights, Gender and Comprehensive Sexuality Education at the Nation’s Ministry of Education; Graciela Morgad, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters at the University of Buenos Aires; Alejandra Zeni, Director of the Department of Science and Technology at Quilmes National University; Saul Prieto, director of economics, gender and equality at the country’s Ministry of Economy; Cecilia Alemany Beluru, Officer in Charge and Deputy Regional Director, UN Women Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean; Veronica Barracat, Country Program Coordinator for UN Women in Argentina; and Silvia Lomascolo, advocacy advisory committee member.