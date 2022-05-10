MRI can track brain damage in multiple sclerosis

A quantitative MRI detects changes in the fine structure of normal-appearing brain tissue.

Multiple sclerosis is a condition characterized by its effect on the patient’s nervous system. Photo: shutterstock.

Preliminary studies indicate that in patients with multiple sclerosis Relapse – conversion It was found that those with a better clinical course, He had an improvement in the microstructure in parameters Magnetic Resonance quantitative, that is, Suggest repair mechanisms.

According to the researchers, the Magnetic Resonance quantitative Changes in the micro-structure of brain tissue can be detected of normal appearance around the lesions several months before they are detected using conventional MRI.

Minor changes detected through this diagnostic technology, have been able to provide information about disease repair or progression multiple sclerosis. The study 17 patients were evaluated With multiple sclerosis Relapse-conversion, aged 25 to 65 years, who underwent two scanning sessions at one year intervals.

from him, Four quantitative parameters were analyzed for MRIsaturated magnetization transfer, proton density (PD), R1 and R2, within normal-appearing white matter, normal-appearing cortical gray matter, normal-appearing deep gray matter, and focal white matter lesions.

Main results

The researchers found that the microstructure of brain tissue that appears normally Gradually changing over time and may lead to a clinical course. Furthermore, the microstructure within the white matter plaques was heterogeneous and predicted expansion of Magnetic Resonance Conventional, large brain atrophy and the burden of injury increased over time.

Despite this, there are still many limitations, starting with the sample, since A small, heterogeneous group of people was taken awaythe durations of exploration sessions ranged from 14 to 61 months and there were no data Magnetic Resonance Longitudinal in healthy subjects for use as a control or follow-up.

About Multiple Sclerosis

The multiple sclerosis (EM) is a condition characterized by the effect on the patient’s nervous system. The main causes of origin are unknown. However, the disease can cause permanent damage to some nerves, such as brain Going through a cycle of ‘loss of control’ that can take hold or Lead to multiple systemic conditions In both the cognition and motor activity of the individual.

According to Dr. Angel Chiña, neurologist and founder of the Fundación de multiple sclerosis in San Juan – Puerto Rico; you have a record 3000 people suffer from this condition across the islandAmong them, more than 50% are clinic patients.

