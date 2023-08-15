Mathematics ‘Awesome’, Boosts Faculty of Physical Sciences’ Interest in Mathematics – Zocalo Newspaper

Saltillo, Kuah. – In a world undergoing very important transformations Through technology and artificial intelligence And medical advances, math education is not only critical, it’s all the rage.

and then Faculty of Physical Mathematical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, He will launch the book “Horizons of Research and Innovation in Educational Mathematics”, which seeks to explain the relevance and continuous development of teaching this interesting subject.

Authors Jose David Zaldivar, Nolia Londono Milan, and Jose Eduardo Melado say this is an effort to share research developments, educational innovations, and educational interventions.

In the publication available on p FCFM, It is about promoting mathematical literacy in the formation of an informed citizenry, in an era characterized by the influence of scientific knowledge on decision-making.

The work not only presents current proposals and methods, but also questions traditional teaching and learning models, and the authors suggest integrating history and educational technology to facilitate understanding and application. critical concepts.