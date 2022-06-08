Daniel Martin, New Dean of the School of Documentation and Communication Sciences at the University of Extremadura

Daniel Martin Bina Appointed as the new dean of Faculty of Documentation and Communication Sciences subordinate University of Extremadura (UEx)where he will be responsible for running this training center, from which most of the new journalists and reporters from Extremadura come.

Daniel Martin BinA, Majorcan by birth but of Extremaduran descent, is a professor and chartered physician in the district of Audiovisual communication and advertising subordinate Faculty of Documentation and Communication Sciencesin which he was a student II Enhancement of Audiovisual Communication (2000-2004). In addition, he holds the position of Director radio subordinate UEx, OndaCampussince its inception in 2004.

He was the boss Association of Radios of the University of Spain (ARU) So this year the head RIU (Radio University International, Network of Networks) in the period 2017-2021; Besides being the author of more than fifty scientific publications. In addition, he gave lectures on the phenomenon College of Media in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Portugal, Uruguayand conducting research stays at several Latin American and Portuguese universities.

The new dean stated in his opening speech that “Years ago, the location of the college in this space decisively helped to restore the old quarter of Badajoz. Now, we want our center to be a point of union between the university and the city, and we want to reconnect with citizens, social agents, and institutions, as we begin to restore the old, long-awaited normal.“, highlighting the important work done by the former dean’s team, which had to develop the college’s management during the pandemic period in the past two years, and carry out extensive and complex work.

The act was attended by a spokesperson for the Regional Government of Extremadura, Juan Antonio Gonzalez GarciaDirector General of University Policy, Juan Jose Maldonado and Rossio Yuste TosinaVice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Employment and Mobility UEEx.