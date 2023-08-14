Chemical sciences, educational reference

Durango Horn

The School of Chemical Sciences, affiliated with the Durango Campus of the University of Durango Juarez (UJED), has started the 2023 B semester with force. 150 freshmen are enrolled, divided into Engineering in Materials Science programs, Biochemist Scientist and Pharmaceutical Chemistry Scientist.

Miguel Angel Escobedo Pretado, principal of the college, highlighted that although they usually have limited space, this semester they worked with teachers and the rectory to expand the number of spaces available. Thanks to this effort, a second cohort was opened in the Biopharmaceutical Chemistry Program, which allowed the admission of up to 85 new students. In addition, the Biotechnology Biochemistry program has welcomed approximately 45 new students, and this number is expected to increase in future semesters. As for the materials science engineering program, 31 students were accepted, eclipsing the usual number of 20 admissions per semester.

“We are committed to extending our educational offering to young people from Durango, and even expanding our presence to neighboring municipalities such as Santiago Papasquiaro, San Juan del Rio, and Pueblo Nuevo,” stated Escobedo Pretado. The Materials Science Engineering program has been particularly well received, which has contributed to the increase in enrollment.

UJED is highly committed to providing high quality academic programs in all its branches. The Faculty of Chemical Sciences has established itself as a benchmark in the field, with the largest number of professors belonging to the National System of Investigators (SNI). This distinction is reflected in the continued growth of student enrollment in its programmes.

On the other hand, the College of Chemical Sciences on the Durango campus will host the 10th Conference on Biomaterials and Organ and Tissue Engineering of the BIOT AC Network (Biomaterials, Organ and Tissue Engineering AC Network). In this event, different academic units will collaborate, including FAEO, FCQ, IIC, FAOD, FMVZ, FCB, FCQ Gómez Palacio, ReDIE and the University of Holguín.

Finally, among the initiatives for the B 2023 semester, improvements to the cafeteria, support for athletes, strengthening of the corporate image, innovation and entrepreneurship fairs, and the display of natural products offered at the college stand out.

