Science will allocate 25 million euros annually to employ at least 25 researchers “of the highest order”

Minister Morant praises astronaut Sarah García’s character as a reference for girls: “It looks like it came out of a comic”

Madrid, 30 years (Europe Press)

Every year the Ministry of Science and Innovation will allocate, through the “ATRAE” programme, 25 million euros for the employment of at least 25 R4 researchers in any field of knowledge.

“It is the first initiative at the national level that aims to attract R4 researchers, the highest level in a unified scientific march and aims to integrate them into our universities and our public research institutions,” announced the Minister of Science and Innovation this Thursday, Diana Morant during her speech at the New Economy Forum.

This new aid, Morant explained, would be up to €1 million for doctors with more than seven years of postdoctoral experience to fund three- or four-year projects.

“One million euros a year will help our country to be competitive when it comes to paying new salaries and for these researchers to carry out their initial activity with ease and simplicity,” the minister emphasized.

Although he warned of a “brain drain” with the PP government, he celebrated that “the most growing sector is R&D + i, jobs of the future” and that grants had increased by 70 percent to €2,500 million: “There was An alternative to instability and cuts.”

space agency, “already running and with a director”

When asked who will run the Spanish space agency, Morant justified that “this agency is already underway and has a director,” namely the PERTE Aeropeacial commissioner, Miguel Bello, who is in charge of the exercise of running the agency temporarily. “We already have an agency operating that has a manager,” he stressed.

Regarding the debate about the headquarters in Seville, he noted that it was a debate that had opened “for the first time in Spain” because the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, believed that it was best to make Spain better than everyone else. From Spain: “Before there was no discussion, we would have opened the headquarters in Madrid.”

The Minister took advantage of this debate to emphasize that although the Community of Madrid is the second autonomous region in the ranking of investment in research and development in Spain, if the budget allocated by the Community is taken into account “it remains third in line. “. For this reason, he asserted, all regions “deserve government support.”

In the same vein, he added that “this is the spirit that decentralization sought in the entities of the public administration of the state, to appreciate this policy of decentralization.” “Many candidates appeared, I hope they all won, but we will not waste an iota of the talents that have appeared, we will benefit from all the talents in the region,” he stressed.

Referring to the resignation of three members of the AI ​​Council, after signing an agreement with the think tank in the UAE, Morant defended that it was “a personal and respectful decision but science and research must be understood as collaborative work.” He noted that he “doesn’t understand borders, collaboration.” With other countries in the field of science is normal.”

Sarah Garqua, as the Girls’ “Rock Star.”

The minister also praised the fact that Spain has two astronauts after 30 years. In particular, he mentions Sara García for being a reference for the girls: “For us she is a gift from heaven.”

“Sarah Garcia, apart from being gorgeous, she goes with her orange hair that looks like it came out of a comic strip and all the girls see her and take a picture with her like she’s a rock star. It helps girls want to be like Sara Garcia,” Maurant stressed. , while lamenting that girls as young as ten or eleven “start to think they’re not made for science and engineering”.

“We have to work to fight this inequality, for us it is important to put in place policies aimed at fighting this inequality. I wouldn’t be a minister if it weren’t for the fact that one day the self-imposed Joint Lists were the Socialist Workers’ Party.” advertiser.

Make AI adapt to people, not the back way

During her speech, the Minister also referred to developments in artificial intelligence: “We don’t want, in the end, technological applications that have to do with the translation that machines make of human language end up with people adapting to machines rather than machines adapting to people.”

Specifically, he warned, people “can’t” have to “modify their dialect for Alexa or any machine to “understand it, making the language change to adapt to the device.” We have taken on the responsibility as the state of the system and to facilitate that the Spanish language, all official languages, and all dialects of Spain are well recognized by machines.”

On this point, he described the government’s decision to “try to incorporate computational thinking into schools” as “right” because children are “digital citizens, and they are surrounded by technology”.

Thus, the minister explained, “It’s one thing to live with technology, and another thing to know how machines think, which is neutral.” “I know there’s a great fear in society of change, of being replaced by a machine, but we have to think. I don’t want to have an eight-hour-a-day job unscrewing a certain item on an assembly line,” he added.

In this sense, he qualified that he considers that “this is not a job for a person”, but rather a “job for a machine”, so they have to “accompany people in moving to better, more dignified jobs”. And a better quality of life.”