March 30, 2023

Miranda educational institutions develop the V Youth Science Olympiad

More than 80 educational institutions from the Bolivarian country of Miranda submitted their projects for the final classification of the V Youth Science Olympiadwhich will run through July and its central motto The Seed: The Mother of Biodiversity.

Each group consisted of four students and a teacher, who submitted their research, assessments, and studies for their science projects, to the A jury of two science teachers and one scientist, Who will be responsible for evaluating the projects to be classified to the final, to determine Champion and runner-up from this contest.

This is the method used by the file Miranda’s Secretary of State for Education, Rosa BecerraWho indicated that the groups submitted their scientific inquiries, which will be evaluated by the jury and thus completing the last stage.

The point of Youth Science Olympiad It is the development of creative potential, interest and appreciation for science in young people at the state secondary education level Mirandaas part of their comprehensive training Build critical, reflective, and responsible citizenship.

