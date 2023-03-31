Hoy Tamaulipas – University of Tamaulipas presents the UAT Journal of Veterinary Science and Animal Production

The journal is part of the catalog of publications of the General Secretariat for Research and Graduate Studies, an agency whose project aims to increase the number of outreach products, as well as to broaden the scope of knowledge for society in general.



City of Victoria, Tamaulipas. – Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences Dr. Norberto Trevino Zapata From the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (FMVZ) presented the Journal of Veterinary Science and Animal Production, whose aim is to publish the work carried out by campus experts in various fields of research.

The presentation was attended by the parsonage of UAT, and Dr.. Mariana Zyron Felix, Secretary of Research and Postgraduate Studies; the Dr. Rosa Esil Acosta GonzalezAcademic secretary. he Dr.. Flaviano Benavides GonzalezCollege principal. and the Dr. Maria de la Luz Vasquez SaucedaHead of the Department of Graduate Studies and Research at FMVZ.

As part of the ceremony, the Editorial Design Committee was introduced, which will be responsible for Dr. Cecilia Carmela Zapata Campos; In addition to the two evaluation committees for the two research lines (veterinary sciences and animal production), which will be the basis for the publications.

The journal is part of the catalog of Publications of the General Secretariat for Research and Graduate Studies, whose project is to increase the number of outreach products, as well as to expand knowledge for society in general.

With this, it aims to heed the advice of the rector, CB Guillermo Mendoza CavazosIn the sense of providing the knowledge generated by the university that works to solve social problems and the productive sectors of society.

The specialized publication will address issues such as animal production, an area that has been identified as a priority, due to the need to produce food of high quality and safe for human consumption.

In the same way, you will deal with the research work carried out by the FMVZ in the areas of production systems for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, fowl and small species; from which work was done in virology, food, and meat production, among others.