The Academy of Logic Sciences: close and specialized teaching

The Academy of Logic Sciences: close, specialized and specialized teaching

Leticia del Valle is the founder and owner of Logic Science Academy, located in Talavera in the Fray Hernando neighborhood. The Academy is named after the definition of logic, which is associated with coherent thinking and the ability to develop ideas clearly and concisely.

The Academy is not traditional, as it specializes exclusively in teaching science, technology and health subjects, from the secondary level to undergraduate degrees in medicine, experimental sciences and engineering. In addition, it offers exhibition preparatory courses for National Meteorological Institute and public research organizations, and will soon begin teaching MIR and BIR courses.

starting opportunity

Her foundation began teaching classes casually while working as an engineer, and little by little she discovered a passion for pedagogy and the potential to help those who wish to advance their careers. In addition to her academic training and future Doctor of Science, she trained as a teacher of trainers and as an e-learning instructor to complement her academic training.

The business opened in October 2016 and has been successful from the start, thanks to its specialization in teaching scientific and technological subjects and its clear orientation to specific teachings. The school offers highly specialized and personalized education, with groups of up to six students and lessons both face-to-face and online by video conference. In addition, it has equipment intended for online teaching, such as a video conferencing system, graphic tablets, and a digital whiteboard, which allows students to participate in classes from anywhere in the world and not be interrupted by outside possibilities.

Application of practical teaching methods in the Academy of Logic Sciences

The Academy of Logic Sciences has highly qualified teachers. All are engineers or graduates in experimental sciences with educational training. This allows you to provide a quality service and help students achieve their goals.

It also offers summer courses in which students can learn about science through fun programs and experiments, allowing them to learn and have fun at the same time.

In short, the Academy of Logical Sciences stands out from the crowd by offering highly specialized and personalized education, with highly qualified teachers and a wide range of resources for both online and face-to-face teaching. If you are interested, he is located at Calle Juan Ruiz de Luna, 9, his phone number is 670556250.