Science and Food” – UAdeC Virtual Press Desk

Saltillo Coahuila. August 16, 2023. The Food Research Department of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, in coordination with the Autonomous University of Antonio Naro (UAAAN) and the Mexican Food Science Association (AMECA), invites girls and boys. From 6 to 14 years old To “Kids Course: Science and Food, the Healthy Snack Look”.

This course will start from From August 21 to 24 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the facilities of the Food Research Department of CQ College located on Bolívar Venustiano Carranza and Eng. José Cárdenas s/n Colonia República in Saltillo, Coahuila.

Dr. Ruth Belmaris Cerda of the Functional Foods and Nutrition Group in the Department of Food Research stated that the aim of the course is to awaken interest in science and food in children so that they can generate new ideas and awareness of food. healthy food.

Therefore, participants will learn about the main components of food through technological and scientific processes, and also learn how to recognize and differentiate nutritious foods from fast foods through topics such as: What is a healthy snack or snack and what is the dehydration process?

In addition to activities such as building a solar powered dryer, developing Chips On the basis of tubers, developing aromatic species of spices are developed Snack Citrus-based desserts, the development of sweet and sour mango rolls and red fruits, and the use of residues in flour making.

The cost of the course is $750 pesos and includes work materials for preparing healthy snacks or snacks, as well as teaching materials; Interested persons should go to the Food Research Department to register and pay the fee in cash or by transfer to BBVA Bancomer on account number 018684 4561 and card 4152 3137 9708 0582.

For more information, visit the group’s page at Facebook “KIDS Course: Science and Food” is available at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/489245468166972/? or communicate via The WhatsApp At (844) 880 44 74.