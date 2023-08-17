August 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

ICF provides a Geoportal for the exchange of information in the space sciences

ICF provides a Geoportal for the exchange of information in the space sciences

Zera Pearson August 17, 2023 1 min read

Tegucigalpa, Honduras (08.16.2023).- Through a statement, the National Institute for the Conservation of Forests, Protected Areas and Wildlife (ICF), within the framework of functions and powers established by the Forestry Act, informs residents of the following:

  • ICF is made available to the public Geoportal Geospatial information exchange platform, with the ability to navigate maps, display and exchange geospatial information, manage data and metadata, manage the system and all necessary parameters and settings requested by producers.
  • The platform is available and updated in a timely manner,
  • Information is provided on areas under the Special Forest Management System, such as:
  1. approved forest management plans,
  2. declared small watershed,
  3. protected areas,
  4. biosphere reserves,
  5. private nature reserves,
  6. sites of interest to wildlife,
  7. areas designated under a community forestry management contract,
  8. Areas assigned to the State and registered in the General Inalienable Forest Heritage Catalog.

For inquiries and downloading information, you can access the following link: https://geoportal.icf.gob.hn/geoportal/main

By: Kenny Kukoi

You may be interested: Manchester City is the European Super Cup champion

Share this post

See also  Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Science and Food” – UAdeC Virtual Press Desk

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A simple exercise to bring the mind back to the present and make the most of the last days of summer

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Materials science paper withdrawn due to allegations of research misconduct

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

How to Increase Productivity and Memory According to Bill Gates | mix up

August 17, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Rescuing a family and another woman in a hotel from actual kidnapping victims

August 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

US bans three DRC officials from entering country for smuggling protected animals

August 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Delta Air Lines increases flights to China

August 17, 2023 Zera Pearson