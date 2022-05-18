Science for all, closer and alive. > The Rancaguino

In an interview, Humberto Maturana was asked how to bring science closer to young people and children, in order to generate greater interest in these issues? The problem is that science is seen in a discrete, narrow and abridged way, said the biologist and National Science Award winner, adding that in schools it is considered an offshoot and people think that science is only for scientists.

Today we see that a drive to democratize science has been created, with series like Genius or Brilliant Minds being watched a lot. Cosmos has had the biggest audience on the platforms for a long time, and some sports books are selling as bestsellers. An example of this is the text We Dust the Stars National Prize for Exact Sciences José maza.

Every day we have come to understand little by little that science, like other fields of knowledge such as culture, is a part of our life, on a daily basis, and therefore cannot be concentrated in only two hours of classes per week. during studying semesters.

Knowledge advances by leaps and bounds thanks to science and technological tools, even letting go of old facts about the past and new ways of doing things. As a way to encourage scientific work and curious ideas, we must begin by making them a living part of our daily lives, in the things we see, feel, and touch, and even those we don’t.

Pilar for our children where they must learn to think differently and seek their own systematic answers to problems that arise. Only by changing the mentality, the country and especially the region, can we start a real path of social development and sustainable economy, thus we will leap from the concept of a productive society to a more creative society.

Today we must focus on generating ideas or people for new challenges, not just for production but even for the needs of Mars.

Alejandra Sepulveda

head of information department