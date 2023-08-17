August 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Forestry Student Association protest

Forestry Student Association protest

Zera Pearson August 17, 2023 2 min read

The university president emphasized that women’s participation in student leadership has increased.

Durango Horn

In a formal ceremony presided over by the Dean of the University of Juárez State of Durango (UJED), Rubén Solis Rios, the new student community in the College of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, chaired by Pamela García Lozano, a representative figure highlighting the participation of women in leadership positions within the university community.

University President Solís Rios emphasized that “this is definitely the right time for women” and mentioned that seven presidents lead student associations in the schools of Durango and Gómez Palacio, and predicted that there would be great opportunities to increase this number in the upcoming elections. .

Solís Rios emphasized the newly established committee’s deep commitment to the student community, channeling their demands and supporting their needs. He assured that they would have the full support of the Principal and the Rectory to fulfill their responsibilities.

Raúl Solís Moreno, Director of the FCFA, extended the call to work in unity and emphasized that collaborative work leads to important results that promote the progress and growth of the College.

Upon becoming President of the Student Community, Pamela García-Lozano is committed to being the voice of her classmates and to creating an inclusive environment within the student community.

Finally, Durango Undergraduate Student Association President Isaac Cisneros Meraz praised the progress and development of the FCFA community and also highlighted the change in leadership, demonstrating the growth of female leadership: “We know there will be good fruits in co-management.”

See also  The Science Museum invites you to an afternoon to learn about science through games and solar observation

This event represents an important step towards building a more inclusive and equitable environment within the university and highlights the potential and ability of women to lead and make positive changes in society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

ICF provides a Geoportal for the exchange of information in the space sciences

August 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Science and Food” – UAdeC Virtual Press Desk

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A simple exercise to bring the mind back to the present and make the most of the last days of summer

August 16, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

This is the most drastic change to calls on the iPhone with iOS 17

August 17, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Argentine opposition is closing in on the ranks of the extremist Javier Milli | daily menu

August 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

At the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Rudy Giuliani made a desperate plea to Trump to pay his legal fees.

August 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Social Security: The Increase You’ll Get in 2024 | SSA | United States | mix up

August 17, 2023 Zera Pearson