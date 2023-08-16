A simple exercise to bring the mind back to the present and make the most of the last days of summer

Even though we feel like we don’t have it anymore summer days, because we have already passed August 15th, the truth is that we have several weeks ahead of us and we have a lot of time to implement some of our summer resolutions and we have not yet implemented them. Our neuro fitness expert reminds us, Kathryn Hoffmanwhich is aware of this, although it is on the minds of many Back to schoolit can be very useful Bring it to the present So that we don’t miss the last days without making the most of them. The specialist suggests Simple exercise For his sake and assures us that with him we will be able to Program our brains for this. do you want more? Then don’t miss the weekly challenge. to hit He plays And keep getting your mind in shape!

– Read more: Neurological exercise for business logic

Here below you have this week’s workout. Press hereor in the image below, to enlarge it, download it to your computer or mobile device:

10

Here below you have the result Neurofitness exercise from last week. You only need click here Or in the image below, if you’d like to enlarge it and download it to your computer or mobile device: