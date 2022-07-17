Schedule and where to watch on TV for Match Day 3 of 2022 Liga MX Opening

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other again in less than a month, two-time champion and Super Cup champion They will have a new date, but now for the inaugural 2022 tournament as part of Day 3 of Liga MX.

Atlas and Cruz Azul faced each other in the 2022 Clausura Championship match Last April, a duel ended with Cruz Azul winning 1-0 thanks to an individual goal from Santiago Jimenez. The kid has two goals on two dates, so he lit the fuse in the goal.

Those led by Diego Aguirre came from the defeat at the Estadio Azteca after falling 1-2 to Pachuca; While Atlas is in a comfortable position after its draw with America and a loss against Toluca. Both will arrive hungry for victory, Atlas with a start to victory against his people and Cruz Azul wants to get the three points he enables himself to visit.

Rivero will not go

Cruz Azul was about to celebrate the return of Nacho Rivero after being injured in the Super Cup, But he will have to wait another week, so the machine will have to turn to Rafa Bacca to take on Atlas on the third date of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Championship.

At times, it was thought that Rivero’s return would be on the third day of the match, as the Uruguayan had already trained for three days alongside the rest of the cement team.

Background and latest results

Atlas 2-2 Blue Cross | (3-4 penalty kicks) Liga MX Super Cup

Blue Cross 1-0 Atlas | Cry for Peace Cl 22

Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Shout Mexico Ap 2021

Blue Cross 3-2 Atlas | Guardians 2021

Atlas 1-0 Blue Cross | Guardians 2020

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Alignments

atlas: Camilo Vargas (P); Hugo Nervo, Jose Abella, Anderson Santamaria, Anibal Schalla, Luis Reyes, Emmanuel Aguilera, Edgar Zaldivar, Aldo Rocha, Jonathan Herrera and Luis Quinones.

blue cross: Jury, Kata Dominguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga, Juan Escobar, Carlos Rodriguez, Eric Lira, Angel Romero, Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antona, Santiago Jimenez

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: schedule and where to watch live

when? Saturday 16 July 2022.

where is he? Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

What time is it? 17:00 Mexico and Colombia | 19:00 Argentina.

Where do you see? By TV Azteca, Afizzionados, TUDN and minute by minute from “Vamos Azul”.

Opening schedule for the year 2022

The following obligations of the machine

