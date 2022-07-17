July 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Schedule and where to watch on TV for Match Day 3 of 2022 Liga MX Opening

Schedule and where to watch on TV for Match Day 3 of 2022 Liga MX Opening

Cassandra Curtis July 17, 2022 3 min read

The machine traveled to Jalisco for its third meeting of the AP2022 season.

by Ana Laura Garcia

comments

They face each other again.
© go blueThey face each other again.
Ana Laura Garcia

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other again in less than a month, two-time champion and Super Cup champion They will have a new date, but now for the inaugural 2022 tournament as part of Day 3 of Liga MX.

Atlas and Cruz Azul faced each other in the 2022 Clausura Championship match Last April, a duel ended with Cruz Azul winning 1-0 thanks to an individual goal from Santiago Jimenez. The kid has two goals on two dates, so he lit the fuse in the goal.

Those led by Diego Aguirre came from the defeat at the Estadio Azteca after falling 1-2 to Pachuca; While Atlas is in a comfortable position after its draw with America and a loss against Toluca. Both will arrive hungry for victory, Atlas with a start to victory against his people and Cruz Azul wants to get the three points he enables himself to visit.

Rivero will not go

Cruz Azul was about to celebrate the return of Nacho Rivero after being injured in the Super Cup, But he will have to wait another week, so the machine will have to turn to Rafa Bacca to take on Atlas on the third date of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Championship.

At times, it was thought that Rivero’s return would be on the third day of the match, as the Uruguayan had already trained for three days alongside the rest of the cement team.

Background and latest results

  • Atlas 2-2 Blue Cross | (3-4 penalty kicks) Liga MX Super Cup
  • Blue Cross 1-0 Atlas | Cry for Peace Cl 22
  • Atlas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Shout Mexico Ap 2021
  • Blue Cross 3-2 Atlas | Guardians 2021
  • Atlas 1-0 Blue Cross | Guardians 2020

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Alignments

atlas: Camilo Vargas (P); Hugo Nervo, Jose Abella, Anderson Santamaria, Anibal Schalla, Luis Reyes, Emmanuel Aguilera, Edgar Zaldivar, Aldo Rocha, Jonathan Herrera and Luis Quinones.

blue cross: Jury, Kata Dominguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga, Juan Escobar, Carlos Rodriguez, Eric Lira, Angel Romero, Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antona, Santiago Jimenez

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: schedule and where to watch live

  • when? Saturday 16 July 2022.
  • where is he? Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco.
  • What time is it? 17:00 Mexico and Colombia | 19:00 Argentina.
  • Where do you see? By TV Azteca, Afizzionados, TUDN and minute by minute from “Vamos Azul”.

Opening schedule for the year 2022

The following obligations of the machine

an actDid you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  Until the last date! Lille tied, Paris Saint-Germain won and the First Division without a champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Chelsea coach explodes against America because of the misfortune he can cause

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

How to sell one dollar bonds for 60 thousand dollars

July 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

Vatican response to James Webb telescope images

July 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Law of Second Chance, a medicine to get out of insolvency

July 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia destroys Harpoon missile depot ceded to Ukraine | News

July 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward