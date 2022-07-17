Ricardo Gareca: date, time and venue of the Farewell Tigre Conference | Sports

Ricardo Gareca will not be in the Peruvian team anymore. Al-Nimr did not reach an agreement with the Peruvian Football Association on a third operation during the negotiations that took place in Argentina. After completing his tenure at DT, he and his technical team will carry out a final one Press Conference To say goodbye to all Blanquirroja fans.

It was learned that the former technician from Peru will appear next Tuesday, July 19, in a hotel in the Miraflores region to speak for the last time to the Peruvian people before returning to Argentina.

As he recalls, “Al-Nimr” did not qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022, and after his elimination in the qualifiers, his relationship with the Peruvian national team ended.

After seven years in office, Ricardo Gareca He will fly to Peru in the next few hours to bid farewell to his role with the national team, in which he made great achievements, such as qualifying for the World Cup after 36 years of absence, the Copa America final, and two consecutive playoffs.

When will Ricardo Gareca’s farewell conference be?

The press conference that Ricardo Gareca will give to bid farewell to the Peruvian national team and the national fans It will be next Tuesday, July 19.

When and where will Ricardo Gareca’s farewell conference be?

The place where Ricardo Gareca will give his last press conference will be in Miraflores Hilton Hotel. It is agreed to start in 12:00 pm (Peruvian time).