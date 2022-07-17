July 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ricardo Gareca: date, time and venue of the Farewell Tigre Conference | Sports

Ricardo Gareca: date, time and venue of the Farewell Tigre Conference | Sports

Cassandra Curtis July 17, 2022 2 min read

Ricardo Gareca will not be in the Peruvian team anymore. Al-Nimr did not reach an agreement with the Peruvian Football Association on a third operation during the negotiations that took place in Argentina. After completing his tenure at DT, he and his technical team will carry out a final one Press Conference To say goodbye to all Blanquirroja fans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Chelsea coach explodes against America because of the misfortune he can cause

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

How to sell one dollar bonds for 60 thousand dollars

July 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

Vatican response to James Webb telescope images

July 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Law of Second Chance, a medicine to get out of insolvency

July 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

July 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia destroys Harpoon missile depot ceded to Ukraine | News

July 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward