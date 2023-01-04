Sarah Corrales turns up the heat in a tiny blue bikini

Sarah Corrales She decided to receive 2023 nourishing her soul and spirit, as she shared with her millions of fans instagram With a post in which he also showed a few pictures, and it was with one of them that he drove his fans crazy by showing off his Little blue bikini Brilliant who stole their looks and raise the temperatureand managed to receive thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

In recent weeks, the actress has been in the eye of the hurricane for her alleged affair with the actor Gabriel Soto. According to the entertainment journalist Alex is enoughthe Colombian co-star would pose for several weeksTo show his interest, he sent him various gifts; However, Irina Paeva And he maintains that he still maintains his commitment to soap operas.

Sarah Corrales dazzles in a flirty blue bikini

Also a model, born in Colombia, she started her career in her home country and gained fame when she participated in the reality show “Protagonistas de novela”, in which she finished second. Now she is also one of the network’s darlings, appearing with her number of fans as well in a instagram He has 3.3 million followers, with whom he constantly shares photos of his most revealing looks, like his two-piece swimsuit..

Sarah flaunts an amazing body with an attractive look. Photo: IGsaracorrales

“It’s been great days to reconnect, rest, meditate, yoga, and connect with nature. I love putting these little ruffles in the middle of my recordings to dedicate time to my soul, to my soul, to be able to be silent to hear my own voice. The inner voice, it’s what allows me to shine, to be at peace, to fill myself.” Loving myself so I can give it to those around me. And you? How much quality time do you give to yourself? What’s your favorite picture? #mysoul #saracorrales #tepoztlan #mexico,” he wrote. sheds to accompany the series of stills.

The 37-year-old Colombian beauty is very active on her official accounts, and confirms this with her recent post on the Meta platform, which crowns her as one of the most beautiful actresses on the small screen, especially for the first time. Image he is proud of with a great body in Little blue bikini Satin style, gathered with a waist chain, and a flower-shaped headpiece.

In the second picture that pleasant He let us see in his stories, he was noted with the same look, but this time he lets us take a closer look at his luxurious two-piece swimsuit, with which he highlighted his graceful silhouette and once again conquered his fans, because in Less than 24 Horus managed to receive more than 37 A thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments, including those of the actress Luz Elena Gonzalez as well.

The beautiful actress triumphs in a bikini. Photo: IGsaracorrales

For almost 10 years, the actress has lived in Mexico, and in Colombia she still has business, one of which is related to real estate. In addition, the heroine of the beautiful novel My Way Is to Love You, sharing the credits with her groveShe worked as a singer and dancer and participated in reality shows such as “Look Who’s Dancing”. Among his other projects: “El señor de los cielos” with his character Matilde, “Despertar contigo” and “La doble vida de Estela Carrillo”.

Read on:

Sarah Corrales turns up the net in a leopard print skintight bikini

Sarah Corrales: 4 tight bikinis that the network is turned on and Gabriel Soto falls in love