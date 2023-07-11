Madonna shares news about her health: “I’m on the mend”

(CNN) – Madonna will reschedule her North American world tour dates after her recent hospitalization.

The Grammy winner announced the news on Published Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you for your positive energy, your prayers and your healing and encouraging words. I have felt your love,” she wrote. “I’m on the mend and I’m incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.

He later recounted: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. Nor did I want to disappoint the people who had worked tirelessly with me over the last few months.” Past to create my show. Hate to disappoint you.”

“Now I am concentrating on my health and getting strong, and I assure you that I will get back to you as soon as possible,” he added.

Madonna has stated that she will begin her international tour in October.

CNN has reached out to its representatives for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

Last month, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary announced that the Queen of Pop was in intensive care after suffering a “serious bacterial infection.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

In a statement following Madonna’s post, Live Nation confirmed that all of her North American tour dates have been postponed.

“Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced,” the statement read.