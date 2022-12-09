Hold your breath before you see what Qian’s 54-year-old wife looks like

QianPuerto Rican singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, is undoubtedly one of the Latin artists who has broken hearts with his natural charm. The artist, who has released 22 studio albums and sold 40 million records worldwide, has his eye on only one person and that is his beautiful wife. Marilisa Maroneshis daughter, Isadora FigueroaI inherited all her beauty.

Qian He started his career as a soloist after the band Los Chicos broke up. He is married to a former beauty queen and a Venezuelan lawyer. Marilisa Marones Since 1992. Together with the former beauty queen, the singer has two children: Lorenzo Valentino and Isadora Figueroa.

In 1984 Fr Isadora Figueroa He released his first solo album, “Qian It’s my name”. Finally, in 1987, he got a contract currently signed with Sony Music and recorded his first self-titled album with which he became famous in Latin America thanks to his hit “Fiesta en América”. In 1988 he released his second album called “Qian II “Wow success.

By 1990 Wald Isadora Figueroa He released his fifth studio album called “Tiempo de vals”, which contained a song of the same name that became popular at quinceañera parties and is still used today. 1992 was particularly good for Qian Since presenting one of the biggest hits of his life, “Provócame”, he has placed himself in the first positions in Latin American music. In addition, in the same year I will marry his beautiful wife, Marilisa Marones.

Marilisa Maronesbeautiful wife QianShe was a candidate for Miss Venezuela in 1988 when she was only 19 years old. At that time, the beauty queen was studying law at the ‘Central University of Venezuela’ from which she later graduated. The artist’s wife bore him a beautiful daughter, Isadora FigueroaWho has the talent of his father.