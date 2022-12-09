December 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Meet Luna, the "Baby" of Dr. Polo from Case Closed

Meet Luna, the “Baby” of Dr. Polo from Case Closed

Lane Skeldon December 9, 2022 2 min read

Cuban-American lawyer and television host, Anna Maria Polowidely known as Dr. PoloHe usually shows his strong personality on his show.Case closedHowever, the lawyer has a tender side that she only shows to her “children”, whom she loves nothing in the world.

TV presenter Anna Maria Polo, who studied at the ‘Florida International University’, political science career became bulging after studying law at the ‘University of Miami’. The Dr. Polo not only worked onCase closedShe also had her own face as an actress since she acted in the movie “Y tú mamá también” alongside Diego Luna.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cuban TV announcer pulls Irella Bravo’s hair to check if she is wearing a wig

December 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Sergio Carlo’s wife has two tumors and is going to have surgery

December 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Christmas mode: Carol G. Grid shell in a white microtube

December 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Meet Luna, the “Baby” of Dr. Polo from Case Closed

December 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

They are twins and they are accused of cheating in college, but they win the trial and collect over a million dollars.

December 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Health Sciences for the San Marcos Exam: What to Bring, How to Download the Applicant Card, and Everything You Need to Know | UNMSM entrance exam | December 10 and 11 | Community

December 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Justin Verlander agrees with the New York Mets

December 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis