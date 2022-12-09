Meet Luna, the “Baby” of Dr. Polo from Case Closed

Cuban-American lawyer and television host, Anna Maria Polowidely known as Dr. PoloHe usually shows his strong personality on his show.Case closedHowever, the lawyer has a tender side that she only shows to her “children”, whom she loves nothing in the world.

TV presenter Anna Maria Polo, who studied at the ‘Florida International University’, political science career became bulging after studying law at the ‘University of Miami’. The Dr. Polo not only worked onCase closedShe also had her own face as an actress since she acted in the movie “Y tú mamá también” alongside Diego Luna.

The lawyer, specializing in family law, began her television career in 2001, on her daily program “Sala de parejas”. there Anna Maria Polo He resolved issues between couples. Later, in 2005, his show was renamed as “Case closedAnd the format was changed to a court for all kinds of cases, not just couples.

“Case closedIn 2019 since Dr. Polo Withdraw from the programme. However, the lawyer had more time to share her “children” with those she loved. These will be your little pets that fulfill all your whims.

Source: Instagram

pets from Dr. Polo They are three dogs, two Yorkshire terriers and a French bulldog. This last dog is called “Luna” and will be a star favorite.Case closedBecause he is the one who shares the pictures the most. In one of his posts Anna Maria Polo He wrote the following: “How my moon has grown. To the left as a baby, to the right as it is now. Thanks for all the love.”