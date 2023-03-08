Yolanda Andrade talks about Thalia and Tommy Mottola’s supposed divorce

Thalia and Tommy Mottola have been in the midst of infidelity and separation rumors in recent weeks, information that neither of them has confirmed. Although Lili Estefan denied that her great friend had broken up a few days ago, it was Yolanda Andrade who has now stopped the speculation.

Thalia and Tommy Mottola will not divorce

On March 2, “Gossip No Like” reported that the singer and music mogul would be parting ways. On this subject Yolanda Andrade, one of the best friends of the translator of “Amor a la mexicana”, was questioned.

Andrade responded to questions about whether the singer had broken up with an audio recording directed at journalist Jorge Carvajal on his YouTube show “En shock”.

” of course not. Yeah, I talk to her, well, I talk almost every day and no, There are no symptoms of any kind of divorceNot at all, said the announcer. “No, there is no divorce. Be more creative, there is no divorce.”

He even indicated that these rumors started shortly after the singer’s wedding.

“I think that He has sung divorce quite well since he got married And there is no divorce. What a pity for whoever invented this gossip because the truth is that it’s old gossip, since they got married they’ve been saying the same thing.”

Tommy Mottola was unfaithful to Thalia with Leslie Shaw

At the beginning of February, rumors began circulating that Thalia and Tommy Mottola had broken up alleged infidelity Musical singer with singer Leslie Shaw.

The Peruvian collaborated with Thalia on the song "I'm Single", which also features Fariña. As a result of the project, it was speculated that Mottola was having an affair with Leslie, which she herself was responsible for denying.

” I was so amused, I did not expect. I have a song with Thalia, So speak what you want“As long as they listen to my music,” he said on February 7 on “At Home with Telemundo.”

Shaw even noted that he “didn’t know Tommy Mottola”: “I was in New York, I only met Thalia on the day of the recording.”

Lili Estefan denies separating from Thalia and Tommy Mottola

La Flaca, another inseparable friend of Thalia, denied rumors of the famous couple’s breakup, as she indicated that she had been in contact with both of them.

“Today I spoke with both of them, they are happy, they are happy, everything is fine, everything is great,” he said on February 7 in El Gordo and La Flaca.

“I can’t imagine Thalia ever going out to deny any of these four gossips,” Estefan said of the speculation of a lawsuit between Thalia and Shakira with the Aguilar family and the alleged theft of clothes from a jewelry store in Los Angeles. .

Tommy Mottola and Thalia appear amid rumors of their split. credit : Tommy Mottola / Instagram