Yolanda Andrade talks about Thalia and Tommy Mottola’s supposed divorce

Thalia and Tommy Mottola have been in the midst of infidelity and separation rumors in recent weeks, information that neither of them has confirmed. Although Lili Estefan denied that her great friend had broken up a few days ago, it was Yolanda Andrade who has now stopped the speculation.
Thalia and Tommy Mottola will not divorce
On March 2, “Gossip No Like” reported that the singer and music mogul would be parting ways. On this subject Yolanda Andrade, one of the best friends of the translator of “Amor a la mexicana”, was questioned.
Andrade responded to questions about whether the singer had broken up with an audio recording directed at journalist Jorge Carvajal on his YouTube show “En shock”.
” of course not. Yeah, I talk to her, well, I talk almost every day and no, There are no symptoms of any kind of divorceNot at all, said the announcer. “No, there is no divorce. Be more creative, there is no divorce.”
He even indicated that these rumors started shortly after the singer’s wedding.
“I think that He has sung divorce quite well since he got married And there is no divorce. What a pity for whoever invented this gossip because the truth is that it’s old gossip, since they got married they’ve been saying the same thing.”
Tommy Mottola was unfaithful to Thalia with Leslie Shaw
At the beginning of February, rumors began circulating that Thalia and Tommy Mottola had broken up alleged infidelity Musical singer with singer Leslie Shaw.
The Peruvian collaborated with Thalia on the song “I’m Single”, which also features Fariña. As a result of the project, it was speculated that Mottola was having an affair with Leslie, which she herself was responsible for denying.
” I was so amused, I did not expect. I have a song with Thalia, So speak what you want“As long as they listen to my music,” he said on February 7 on “At Home with Telemundo.”
Shaw even noted that he “didn’t know Tommy Mottola”: “I was in New York, I only met Thalia on the day of the recording.”
Lili Estefan denies separating from Thalia and Tommy Mottola
La Flaca, another inseparable friend of Thalia, denied rumors of the famous couple’s breakup, as she indicated that she had been in contact with both of them.
“Today I spoke with both of them, they are happy, they are happy, everything is fine, everything is great,” he said on February 7 in El Gordo and La Flaca.
“I can’t imagine Thalia ever going out to deny any of these four gossips,” Estefan said of the speculation of a lawsuit between Thalia and Shakira with the Aguilar family and the alleged theft of clothes from a jewelry store in Los Angeles. .
credit: Tommy Mottola / Instagram
1/17
The friendship between Thalia and Lily Estefan has been revealed on more than one occasion.
2/17
credit: Thalia/Instagram and Getty Images
3/17
This week, the two celebrities already had their first meeting in 2023 and the Univision presenter couldn’t hide her excitement.
Click here to continue the exhibition
4/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
5/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
6/17
Although Thalia appears with her children on social networks, it is not uncommon for her to share photos with them.
Click here to continue the exhibition
7/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
8/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
9/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
Click here to continue the exhibition
10/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
Eleven/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
12/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
Click here to continue the exhibition
13/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
14/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
fifteen/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
Click here to continue the exhibition
16/17
credit: Lily Estefan/Instagram
17/17
Thalia is also the mother of Sabrina Sakai (15). She had both with her husband, Tommy Mottola.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Shakira and the decision regarding her children angered Pique and her parents
Cancer, horoscope for March 7, 2023: You will find the solution you were looking for
Pique’s master plan is to get Shakira out of his mansion in Barcelona