3 photos show that Geraldine Bazin’s daughter is identical to her mother

If something is clarified Geraldine Bazin is that she enjoys being a mother and above all feels proud of her offspring: Elisa Marie and Alexa Mirandaas well as the daughters of his ex-partner Gabriel Soto.

The similarity between The actress is 39 years old And only his eldest daughter 13 years She also surprised her fans, as not only do they share the same eye color, but their features and expressions are practically identical, as evidenced by the photos that the artist regularly shares on her official Instagram account.

The physical resemblance between them was so remarkable that their followers could not let go of it and commented: “Identical mother and daughter”, “Wow Elisa b. those precious beings thank you Geraldine for leaving your genetics in this world more children like beautiful Geraldine”, both are absolutely beautiful And they’re increasingly alike physically.”

Geraldine shows off her offspring in webs. Photo: IG/geraldinebazan

Elisa was born on February 17, 2009 and made her first appearance in the series Single with his daughters (2019), where his father is the protagonist. Later he participated in 100 days to fall in lovea Netflix series, where he gives life to a character Valentine’s Day which he now shares credit with his mother.

The resemblance to his mother is undeniable. Photo: IG/geraldinebazan

The teen, who is nearing the age of 14, also has an Instagram account with more than 300 thousand followers. In it, he shared photos of his time in various places such as Spain, Peru, Acapulco, and others, in which he appeared with his father, who recently appeared in the news, as several national media outlets rumored his alleged reconciliation with Geraldine Bazin.

The 13-year-old followed in her parents’ footsteps. Photo: IG/geraldinebazan

Elisa, who acted in the Televisa telenovela If they let us under role Sophiahe has too account on tiktokwhere it already exceeds 200 thousand followers.

